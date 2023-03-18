শনিবার , ১৮ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Important to have proper recovery to perform better: Shami | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pacer Mohammed Shami was at his rhythmic best in the first one-dayer against Australia where his superb second spell helped India notch up a five-wicket win in Mumbai.
Shami, who registered figures of 6-2-17-3 on Friday, triggered an Aussie batting collapsed as the visitors were bundled out for a lowly 188 in 35.4 overs.
After the win, Shami in a chat with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed that his focus was to keep the ball in good areas. The 32-year-old, who skipped the optional training ahead of the ODI series opener also stressed on the importance of recovery, which he needed after bowling 40 overs in the preceding Test in Ahmedabad.
“The plan was to keep it simple. We had discussed in team meeting as well to make a good start, to keep the ball in good areas and stick to our line and length,” Shami said in conversation with Siraj in a video posted on BCCI.tv.

“The heat was also an issue. When we bowled the first spell it was hot but later it got a bit better to bowl when the wind started blowing.”
“After 40 overs of the Ahmedabad Test, I needed 1-2 days to recover. I completed that recovery and came here for the match,” he said.
“The management accepted that I needed recovery. We have played so many matches that we know our skills and ability. So it is important that we recover properly to perform better.”
Siraj also claimed three wickets for 29 runs to play a huge role in India’s win.
“When I get the new ball, I try to bowl inswing. Like when there is a left-hander, I try to bowl inswing. I wanted to take as many wickets in the powerplay. I got one wicket,” he said.
“But when I went to fine leg when you were bowling, I was thinking ‘what is happening’. I was wondering if the umpire has given you the new ball or what?
“Then when I came to bowl, the ball was moving off the wicket nicely. So, I also looked to bowl consistently in one area. I also got tips from you and we enjoyed the bowling in Wankhade.”
India will take on Australia in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI)





