In a first, Italy player registers for IPL mega auction

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the Indian Premier League’s history, a player from Italy has registered for the upcoming mega auction.

The mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a release, the BCCI said that 1,574 players have registered for the auction where 204 slots are to be filled.

The list includes 1,165 Indian and 409 overseas players.

Among the international registrations, Thomas Draca of Italy too is part of the list.

The 24-year-old has played 4 T20Is for the country and has represented Brampton in the Global T20 Canada.

Among international players, South Africa has the most number of registrations — 91 — followed by Australia at 76.

There will be 48 capped Indians, who will go under the hammer at the auction. 272 international capped players will be part of the two-day event.

965 uncapped Indians are also part of the list.

This is now the second consecutive time the IPL auction is being held outside India. The 2024 mini auction took place in Dubai.