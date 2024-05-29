In T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York, India likely to have… | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar is likely to attend the hotly anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 in New York.
The 51-year-old icon, who has ties with a key ICC sponsor, is anticipate3d to be present at the Nassau County ground to support the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma.
According to an ICC source, the stadium, located on the outskirts of New York, is expected to be filled to capacity on the morning of the clash between the arch-rivals.Tendulkar’s presence will undoubtedly add to the excitement and significance of the marquee encounter.
“Yes, if all goes well, Sachin will be watching the match in New York and cheering the Indian team,” a source working closely with the ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
“It is still not known if he would meet the players prior to the game or not but his mere presence in the stands will certainly be a morale booster for Rohit Sharma and his men in what will be the most important group league assignment.”
Tendulkar, inarguably the greatest ever Indian cricketer to grace international cricket still tops the run-scoring charts in both Tests and ODI cricket. He has played six 50-over World Cups between 1992 and 2011.
He has earlier also been a ‘Brand Ambassador’ of ICC during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
(With inputs from PTI)
