সোমবার , ২৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৩ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Inaugural WPL edition: The top performers | Cricket News

Their men’s team is the most successful IPL team of all time with 5 titles and now the Mumbai Indians women’s team has won the inaugural Women’s Premier League title.
Incidentally, the Delhi Capitals IPL team has never won the IPL title and they were denied the title in the first WPL final as well. MI beat DC by 7 wickets to become the inaugural champions under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.
As the curtain came down on the very first edition of the WPL, which saw participation from 5 teams and ran for xxx days, the tournament, just like the IPL, also became a good barometer to gauge which players are a cut above the rest in T20 cricket, from among the countries whose players participated in the tournament.
TimesofIndia.com here takes a look at the best performers of the inaugural edition of the WPL:
Most Runs (Top 5)
Meg Lanning (DC) – 345 runs
– Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 332 runs
– Tahlia McGrath (UPW) – 302 runs
– Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 281 runs
Hayley Matthews (MI) – 271 runs

Most Wickets (Top 5)
– Hayley Matthews (MI) – 16
– Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) – 16
– Issy Wong (MI) – 15
– Amelia Kerr (MI) – 15
– Saika Ishaque (MI) – 15

Most Fifty plus scores (Top 3)
– Tahlia McGrath (UPW) – 4
– Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 3
– Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 3

Most Sixes (Top 5)
– Sophie Devine (RCB) – 13
Shafali Verma (DC) – 13
– Alice Capsey (DC) – 10
– Hayley Matthews (MI) – 10
– GM Harris (UPW) – 9

Highest Strike Rates (Top 5)
– Sophie Devine (RCB) – 275
Heather Knight (RCB) – 272.72
– Shafali Verma (DC) – 271.42
Sophia Dunkley (GG) – 232.14
– Richa Ghosh (RCB) – 231.25

5-wicket Hauls
– Tara G Norris (DC) – 1
Kimberly Garth (GG) – 1
Marizanne Kapp (DC) – 1

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch inaugural WPL title

