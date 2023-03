Inaugural WPL edition: The top performers | Cricket News

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Most Runs (Top 5)

.@DelhiCapitals captain Meg Lanning won hearts with the bat & recorded 3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ runs to bag the Orange Cap ????She… https://t.co/GMWkcyMqzO — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1679857040000

Their men’s team is the most successful IPL team of all time with 5 titles and now the Mumbai Indians women’s team has won the inaugural Women’s Premier League title. Incidentally, the Delhi Capitals IPL team has never won the IPL title and they were denied the title in the first WPL final as well. MI beat DC by 7 wickets to become the inaugural champions under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur .As the curtain came down on the very first edition of the WPL, which saw participation from 5 teams and ran for xxx days, the tournament, just like the IPL, also became a good barometer to gauge which players are a cut above the rest in T20 cricket, from among the countries whose players participated in the tournament.TimesofIndia.com here takes a look at the best performers of the inaugural edition of the WPL:– Meg Lanning (DC) – 345 runs– Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 332 runs– Tahlia McGrath (UPW) – 302 runs– Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 281 runs– Hayley Matthews (MI) – 271 runs

Most Wickets (Top 5)

– Hayley Matthews (MI) – 16

– Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) – 16

– Issy Wong (MI) – 15

– Amelia Kerr (MI) – 15

– Saika Ishaque (MI) – 15

.@MyNameIs_Hayley scalped 1️⃣6️⃣ wickets and bagged the Purple Cap ????????Congratulations to the #TATAWPL champion on… https://t.co/MY4lW7fKJa — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1679857413000

Most Fifty plus scores (Top 3)

– Tahlia McGrath (UPW) – 4

– Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 3

– Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 3

Champion with the bat ✅Champion with the bowl ✅@MyNameIs_Hayley’s impressive all-round contributions for… https://t.co/wZYEwd0Nd5 — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1679859148000

Most Sixes (Top 5)

– Sophie Devine (RCB) – 13

– Shafali Verma (DC) – 13

– Alice Capsey (DC) – 10

– Hayley Matthews (MI) – 10

– GM Harris (UPW) – 9

The young promising wicketkeeper-batter shined bright in a victorious season for @mipaltan ????????@YastikaBhatia becom… https://t.co/2zpjG2FekF — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1679859627000

Highest Strike Rates (Top 5)

– Sophie Devine (RCB) – 275

– Heather Knight (RCB) – 272.72

– Shafali Verma (DC) – 271.42

– Sophia Dunkley (GG) – 232.14

– Richa Ghosh (RCB) – 231.25

????️ ????????. ????????. ???????????????? ????️A day to remember ????????#TATAWPL | #Final | #DCvMI | @mipaltan | @ImHarmanpreet https://t.co/eNL5WZECLe — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1679860801000

5-wicket Hauls

– Tara G Norris (DC) – 1

– Kimberly Garth (GG) – 1

– Marizanne Kapp (DC) – 1

????.????.????.????.????.????.????.????.????! ????@mipaltan captain @ImHarmanpreet receives the #TATAWPL Trophy from BCCI President Roger Binny… https://t.co/WuwwoTkScZ — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1679856032000