R Ashwin and Axar Patel will obviously lead the Indian spin attack on another black-soil turner in Vizag, but former India captain and former chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels India should play the two other spinners — wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and offie Washington Sundar as well in the second Test. England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after beating India by 28 runs in the opening Test in Hyderabad.