রবিবার , ২৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ১১ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

​IND vs PAK: Are India into the semi-finals of Champions Trophy? Have Pakistan been eliminated? Scenarios explained

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৩, ২০২৫ ১১:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Pakistan’s Babar Azam, second left, and Imam-ul Haq, right, greets India’s Virat Kohli, left, and Axar Patel, second right, after India won the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Despite India’s clinical win over Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash on Sunday, neither team’s fate regarding their semi-final qualification is sealed yet.
While India jumped to the top spot in their group after the win, they still need a third win to confirm their semis berth without relying on other results.
Meanwhile, Pakistan are now at risk of early exit after two consecutive losses but mathematically remain in contention depending on other results.
In the high-octane clash, opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a sub-par total of 241, battling through an inconsistent innings.
Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) led a middle-order recovery after early blows, but India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) and Hardik Pandya (2/31), restricted them effectively.
A late surge from Khushdil Shah (38) helped Pakistan set a fighting total.

India’s chase was then superbly anchored by Virat Kohli’s stunning century, supported by Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56) knocks.
They comfortably overhauled the target with six wickets in hand in 40.2 overs, keeping their unbeaten run intact.
However, with India yet to play New Zealand and Pakistan facing Bangladesh, both spots for a place in the semis remain open.

Semis qualification scenarios

India, currently at four points (+ 0.647 NRR), will have to beat New Zealand to secure direct qualification. A loss could complicate their progress, depending on the net run rate.
Pakistan, on the other hand, must defeat Bangladesh in their final group match on Thursday and hope for a favourable outcome in India vs New Zealand to stay alive.

Group A Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
IND 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.647
NZ 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.200
BAN 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.408
PAK 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.087

Pakistan’s hopes now hinge on tomorrow’s crucial Bangladesh vs New Zealand clash. If Kiwis beat Bangladesh, hosts Pakistan will be out of the tournament.
However, if Bangladesh manage to pull off a win against New Zealand, Pakistan remain in contention.
In case Bangladesh win tomorrow, and if India then beat New Zealand and Bangladesh later lose to Pakistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh will be tied at two points, bringing the net run rate into play.
As things stand, India are well-placed but not confirmed for the semi-finals, while Pakistan still have an outside chance.
The upcoming matches will decide who advances and who faces an early exit in this thrilling Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.





