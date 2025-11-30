IND vs SA: ‘I’m 37 and need time for recovery’ – What Virat Kohli said after India’s win over South Africa in 1st ODI | Cricket News

India’s Virat Kohli (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli secured his 52nd ODI century with a score of 135 off 120 balls, leading India to a 17-run victory against South Africa in the first ODI at JSCA Stadium. His performance, marking his 83rd international century, helped establish India’s control through a 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma.India posted a total of 349/8. South Africa’s response, despite early setbacks at 11/3 and 77/4, showed resilience through Matthew Breetzke’s 72 and Marco Jansen’s 70, followed by Corbin Bosch’s quick 67 off 51 balls.The match concluded in the final over with South Africa reaching 332, falling short by 17 runs when Bosch was dismissed on the second ball with 18 runs needed.Kuldeep Yadav proved crucial with figures of 4/68, particularly with his dismissals of Breetzke and Jansen in quick succession. Rohit Sharma’s contribution of 57 runs, featuring three sixes, helped him surpass Shahid Afridi’s record for most ODI sixes at 352.India, led by KL Rahul and featuring veterans Rohit and Kohli in ODIs exclusively, took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.“Today was really nice to kind of get into the game like that. Pitch played decently in the first 20-25 overs before it started to slow down. Was just about staying in the space of enjoyment. Of course when you get a start, you get into the situation, you know what needs to be done. The experience kicks in,” said Kohli, who was named Player of the Match.“I’ve never been a believer of preparation. All my preparation is mental. As long as my physical levels are up and the mental sharpness is there, then you know it’s fine. I took a day off before the game. I’m 37 and need time for recovery,” he added regarding his approach to workload management.“That’s how it’s always going to be – I’m just playing one form of the game. If you’ve played 300-odd games and so much cricket , you know when you’re hitting balls in practice, you know the reflexes are there and the physical ability is there to bat long. As long as you’re hitting the ball well and playing good cricket, it’s about physically fit, mentally ready and excited.”Kohli’s 52nd century, achieved with a boundary off Jansen, surpassed Sachin Tendulkar ‘s record of 51 Test hundreds for most centuries in a single format.A memorable moment occurred when a fan breached security to touch Kohli’s feet, demonstrating the local crowd’s admiration. The series continues in Raipur for the second match on Wednesday.