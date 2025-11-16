IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill ruled out of Eden Gardens Test; BCCI shares latest update | Cricket News

রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India’s captain Shubman Gill (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill will not participate in the ongoing Test match at Eden Gardens after suffering a neck injury, as confirmed by BCCI on Sunday.The incident occurred during the second day of the first Test against South Africa when Gill attempted a slog sweep against Simon Harmer.“Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day’s play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team,” BCCI said.Gill’s appearance at the crease was brief, lasting only three deliveries before he had to leave the field.During his short stint, he managed to hit Harmer for a four with a slog sweep over backward square leg. However, the follow-through motion appeared to cause a whiplash effect, causing him to immediately grab his neck.The team physio quickly attended to Gill on the field. After a quick assessment, Gill left the field showing visible signs of discomfort.The injury occurred in the 35th over following the drinks break. In the same over, Harmer had already dismissed Washington Sundar, who scored 29 runs from 82 balls. Sundar was caught by Aiden Markram at slip after the ball turned away from him.By the end of Day 2, Indian spinners reduced South Africa to 93 for 7 in Kolkata.





