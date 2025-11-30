রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৪৯ অপরাহ্ন
IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar slams South Africa coach Shukri Conrad for ‘grovel’ remark – ‘I personally don’t believe in apologies’ | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sunil Gavaskar (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticised South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad’s ‘grovel’ comment during the second Test match between India and South Africa.South Africa won the Test series 2-0 against India. During the second Test in Guwahati, despite having a substantial first-innings lead of 288 runs, South Africa chose to bat again instead of enforcing the follow-on.

Why Indian cricket needs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli… more than ever

When questioned about this decision at the press conference, Conrad stated: “We wanted them (India) to really grovel.”On the JioHotstar show ‘Cricket Live’, Gavaskar addressed Conrad’s controversial remark.“You could say it was an ill-advised use of the word. We need to look back at South Africa’s re-entry into international cricket. It was the Indian Cricket Board that proposed South Africa’s readmission after more than 20 years of isolation, and their first international match on return was played in India,” he said.“When you consider the current landscape of South African cricket, especially the SA20, five out of the six franchises are Indian-owned. These owners are significantly supporting South African players–not just the international stars who are well taken care of, but the fringe players as well–giving them opportunities to build strong careers.”Gavaskar emphasised the historically positive relationship between Indian and South African cricket. He suggested that while an apology wasn’t necessary, Conrad should acknowledge his comment. “Indian and South African cricket have shared a positive, collaborative relationship for decades. Across all the years and encounters between the two teams, the cricket has always been competitive and tough, but never hostile. I have witnessed nearly every India-South Africa contest, and it has always been hard, fair cricket. Nothing beyond that. So yes, it may have been an ill-advised remark–wrong time, wrong place,” he added.“I hope that in his next media interaction, he addresses it. I don’t think an apology is necessary; I personally don’t believe in apologies. But acknowledging it and making up for it would be accepted by everyone. These things happen. In the heat of the moment, you can get carried away and say something that goes a bit over the top. Given the strong connection between Indian and South African cricket over the last 30 years, I think he can simply clarify that he got a bit carried away.





Premier League: Joshua Zirkzee ends goal drought; Manchester United stage comeback to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 | Football News

Shah Rukh Khan makes witty remark after Andre Russell’s retirement call: ‘Any other jersey would indeed look weird on you’ | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar surpassed! Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes the only cricketer to … | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli punches air, roars with another ODI hundred as India take control of series opener | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli says no, Rohit Sharma walks: DRS moment steals spotlight during IND vs SA 1st ODI | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
