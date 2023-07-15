শনিবার , ১৫ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৩১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs WI 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third India batsman to score 150 or more on Test debut | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৫, ২০২৩ ১২:০১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1689357687 photo


NEW DELHI: Young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed a sensational performance by scoring a magnificent 171 runs, becoming only the third player from India to achieve a score of 150 or more on their Test debut.
Jaiswal achieved this extraordinary milestone during Day 3 of the Test match against West Indies, which took place at Windsor Park on Friday.
At the top of the table, India’s batsman Shikhar Dhawan holds the record with his outstanding knock of 187 runs, accomplished against Australia in Mohali in 2013.
Following closely, India’s captain Rohit Sharma secures the second position with his remarkable innings of 177 runs against West Indies in Kolkata in 2013.
Yashasvi also became the third India batsman to score a hundred on debut against West Indies. Rohit (177 – Kolkata, 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 – Rajkot, 2018) are the other two.

Yashasvi’s incredible journey from a promising batsman to a household name is a testament to his unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and constant pursuit of improvement.
The 21-year-old’s story is nothing short of a fairytale.
At the age of 11, Yashasvi left his home in Suriya village, Uttar Pradesh, and embarked on a journey to Mumbai, where he faced numerous challenges.

In the early stages of his career, he lived in tents and had to resort to selling pani puris to sustain himself.
His days were spent at Azad Maidan, where he sought opportunities to hone his skills. Yashasvi’s quintessential rags-to-riches narrative has served as an inspiration to many aspiring athletes.
In the IPL 2023, the left-handed batsman made a significant impact, emerging as the tournament’s fifth-highest run-scorer. He was also the highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals.
He played 14 matches in the IPL 2023 and scored an impressive total of 625 runs at an average of 48.08, including one century and five fifties. This achievement further solidified Yashasvi’s reputation as a rising star in the cricketing world.

cricket man2





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm pu vjhsdc sdcgvsdcgysdv sdw
চোখে মরিচের গুঁড়ো ছিটিয়ে খুনের চেষ্টা, গ্রেফতার ২
বাংলাদেশ
1689357687 photo
IND vs WI 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third India batsman to score 150 or more on Test debut | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 07 14T211043.334
বর্ষায় বাড়ছে সংক্রমণ! সুস্থ থাকতে কী করবেন, জেনে নিন বিশেষজ্ঞের পরামর্শ how to stay healthy in monsoon – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news wrap july 14
Rohit Shetty Lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue; Alia Bhatt Becomes Joins YRF Spy Universe?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
voda

বারবার রিচার্জের ঝক্কি এড়ান, Vi-এর এই ২টি প্ল্যান হতে পারে সেরা বিকল্প – News18 Bangla

 wm CTG Khela Ghar 23 July 2022

সাম্প্রদায়িক হামলার প্রতিবাদে চট্টগ্রামে খেলাঘরের মানববন্ধন

 1664537148 photo

It wasn’t part of plan but was very much within rules: Harmanpreet on controversial run out | Cricket News

 New Project 11 13

Raja Chanda : ‘কাটাকুটি’ করে ওয়েবসিরিজে আত্মপ্রকাশ রাজা চন্দর

 1641854951 photo

PKL: Tamil Thalaivas thrash Haryana Steelers 45-26 | Pro-Kabaddi-League News

 12 2

Android 12: অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ১২-র নতুন ভার্সন-এ নতুন ফিচার কী কী জুড়ল, জেনে নিন

 immunity booster

আপনার ডায়েটে এই ৫ টি ইমিউনিটি বুস্টার অবশ্যই রাখুন

 min

Health Tips: ডাক্তাররা চোখ টেনেই শরীরের হিমোগ্লোবিন দেখেন, কীভাবে রক্তের ঘাটতি মেটাবেন জানেন?

 himanta biswa sarma and conrad sangma.jpeg

Border Dispute, Manipur Alliance on Agenda as Assam & Meghalaya CMs Meet in Guwahati Next Week

 Original Dates

Real Dates vs Jujube | খেজুরের নামে চিনা জুজুবি ফল খাচ্ছেন না তো? আসল খেজুর চেনার উপায় জানুন – News18 Bangla