IND vs WI 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third India batsman to score 150 or more on Test debut | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed a sensational performance by scoring a magnificent 171 runs, becoming only the third player from India to achieve a score of 150 or more on their Test debut.Jaiswal achieved this extraordinary milestone during Day 3 of the Test match against West Indies, which took place at Windsor Park on Friday.At the top of the table, India’s batsman Shikhar Dhawan holds the record with his outstanding knock of 187 runs, accomplished against Australia in Mohali in 2013.Following closely, India’s captain Rohit Sharma secures the second position with his remarkable innings of 177 runs against West Indies in Kolkata in 2013.Yashasvi also became the third India batsman to score a hundred on debut against West Indies. Rohit (177 – Kolkata, 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 – Rajkot, 2018) are the other two.

Yashasvi’s incredible journey from a promising batsman to a household name is a testament to his unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and constant pursuit of improvement.

The 21-year-old’s story is nothing short of a fairytale.

At the age of 11, Yashasvi left his home in Suriya village, Uttar Pradesh, and embarked on a journey to Mumbai, where he faced numerous challenges.

In the early stages of his career, he lived in tents and had to resort to selling pani puris to sustain himself.

His days were spent at Azad Maidan, where he sought opportunities to hone his skills. Yashasvi’s quintessential rags-to-riches narrative has served as an inspiration to many aspiring athletes.

In the IPL 2023, the left-handed batsman made a significant impact, emerging as the tournament’s fifth-highest run-scorer. He was also the highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals.

He played 14 matches in the IPL 2023 and scored an impressive total of 625 runs at an average of 48.08, including one century and five fifties. This achievement further solidified Yashasvi’s reputation as a rising star in the cricketing world.