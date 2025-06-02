India A batters shine as first unofficial Test vs England Lions ends in draw | Cricket News

Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The first unofficial Test match between India A and England Lions ended in a draw at Canterbury on Monday, with India A’s top four batsmen each scoring half-centuries. After England Lions posted 587 in their first innings, surpassing India A’s 557, the Indian batsmen utilized the final day to score 241 for 2 in 41 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy all making valuable contributions.Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a quick 64 off 60 balls, while captain Abhimanyu Easwaran made 68 off 87 deliveries. The unbeaten pair of Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 53 and 52 respectively, with Reddy’s innings coming off just 47 balls.India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar promoted Reddy to the number 4 position, allowing him valuable batting time ahead of the anticipated first Test against England at Leeds.Jurel, who had scored 94 in the first innings, strengthened his case with another half-century in the second innings, demonstrating his capability to play as a specialist batsman.

The second innings began with Jaiswal hitting a six off left-arm seamer Josh Hull. Both Jaiswal and Easwaran matched each other’s performance, each hitting eight boundaries in the post-lunch session.The batting track offered little challenge to the batsmen, with both teams’ bowling attacks struggling to create any significant pressure.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 92, and Karun Nair, who hit a double century in the first innings, did not bat in their usual positions as they had already spent sufficient time at the crease.The match concluded with 25 overs remaining on the final day, as India A reached 241 for 2 in 41 overs.

The bowlers faced difficulties on the flat track, although the batsmen benefited from the extended practice session ahead of the second unofficial Test in Northampton, scheduled to begin on June 6.Brief Scores: India A 557 and 241/2 in 41 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 64, Abhimanyu Easwaran 68, Dhruv Jurel 53 not out, Nitish Kumar Reddy 52 not out). England Lions 587 (Tom Haines 171, Max Holden 101, Dan Mousley 113, Mukesh Kumar 3/92).