India A faces ball tampering allegations; Ishan Kishan warned over dissent | Cricket News

India A ‘s cricket match against Australia A at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay faced controversy on day four due to ball-tampering concerns.

Before play started, the umpires decided to replace the ball, which led to protests from India A players. The exchange and protests were captured by the stump microphone.

Umpire Shawn Craig addressed the India A players, stating, “When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play.” Despite their appeals, Craig stood firm, insisting on no further discussion.

Ishan Kishan, unhappy with the decision, received a warning for dissent after calling it “really stupid.” Craig responded, “You will be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour. It is because of your (team) actions we changed the ball”.

A former Victoria player, Craig, has been officiating in cricket matches since 2019. Cricket Australia ‘s regulations indicate that players found guilty of altering the ball’s condition will face suspensions.

Australia A claimed a seven-wicket victory over India A in the first unofficial Test at Mackay, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Chasing a target of 225, skipper Nathan McSweeney (88 off 178) and Beau Webster (61 off 117) led the way with commanding half-centuries, guiding Australia to a comfortable win.

Australia A had opted to bowl first, skittling India A for 107, thanks to Brendan Doggett’s impressive 6/15. Despite India’s low score, Mukesh Kumar (6/46) and Prasidh Krishna (3/43) restricted Australia to 195 in their first innings. A resilient 103 from Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal’s 88 took India to 312 in the second innings, setting a target of 225.

Though Australia wobbled at 85/3, McSweeney and Webster’s steady partnership ensured they chased down the target to win the first Test convincingly.

The next unofficial Test match is set to start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 7.