রবিবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India-Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৩ ৭:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1676208213 photo



msid 97842533,imgsize 59110

NEW DELHI: The relaid outfield at the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamsala might not be ready for the third India-Australia Test scheduled to be held from March 1 to 5, according to BCCI sources.
The match is now all set to be shifted to another venue with Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam emerging as the front runners to host the third Test.
It is understood that BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee visited the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium to inspect the pitch and the outfield. He will submit his report to the top brass of the BCCI for a final call.
“There are certain BCCI parameters that one needs to fit in in order to host the match. No competitive game has been played on this ground and also the outfield isn’t ready,” a senior BCCI source said.
While 16 days are left for the match to begin, weather in Dharamsala can also play spoilsport as back-to-back international games there were washouts.
The outfield has bald areas and forecast of rain in next few days could halt the work under progress.
“We have told that given a chance we would like to host the game but it’s up to the BCCI to decide. The curator’s report would be based on parameters,” a HPCA source privy to development said.
A Test in Dharamsala is one of the most awaited matches as that is considered to be a track conducive for pacers and also a destination ideal for cricket tourism.
A BCCI team has also inspected the venue few weeks back.
The likely shifting of the venue out of Dharamsala will disappoint thousands of fans longing for a world class Test match there.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Nari atok 750x563 1
ইয়াবাসহ গ্রেফতার রোহিঙ্গা নারীর যাবজ্জীবন সাজা
বাংলাদেশ
1676208213 photo
India-Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
onion
হোমিওপ্যাথি ওষুধের সঙ্গে কি পিঁয়াজ খাওয়া যায়? জেনে নিন আসল সত্যি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
hardik pandya natasa stankovic
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic To Marry Again in a Dreamy Ceremony; Deets Inside
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
36 1

গাজীপুরে ধর্ষণ মামলার যাবজ্জীবন সাজাপ্রাপ্ত আসামী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm fvuyvfd mbfg bb bb fv

প্রতিবন্ধীদের মাঝে ঢাকা মহানগর উত্তর আ.লীগের ত্রাণ বিতরণ

 google analytics

আসছে পরিবর্তন, গুগলের নতুন ওয়েবসাইট ট্র্যাকিং টুলস লঞ্চ হবে আগামী বছর – News18 Bangla

 ranvir shorey and haroon

Ranvir Shorey’s Son Tests Covid-19 Negative, Actor Says ‘It’s Been an Ordeal’

 1621982418 photo

World junior weightlifting: Jeremy finishes 4th, likely to miss continental quota for Tokyo Olympics | More sports News

 mamata and abhishek banerjee

Mamata Will Break Jyoti Basu’s Record as Bengal CM, Abhishek Will Take Over in 2036: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh

 wm Photo Branding 1 copy 5

চট্টগ্রামে এবারও হচ্ছে না জন্মাষ্টমীর শোভাযাত্রা

 1625296503 photo

Good for the boys to come out of quarantine and get moving: Rahul Dravid | Cricket News

 bangladeshi bg 20211027090825

আমিরাতে কর্মীর কর্মসংস্থান চায় বাংলাদেশ

 ram charan 3 1

Ram Charan Mobbed By Lakhs of Enthusiastic Fans During Temple Visit Ahead of Acharya Release; Watch