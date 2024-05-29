বুধবার , ২৯ মে ২০২৪ | ১৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

India bids to host D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship match | Chess News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৯, ২০২৪ ৫:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1716981463 photo



msid 110533607,imgsize 53772

NEW DELHI: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has submitted a bid to host the World Chess Championship match between the young Indian prodigy D Gukesh and the current world champion Ding Liren from China.
The event is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 15 in Chennai, subject to AICF securing the hosting rights.
According to Emil Sutovsky, the CEO of FIDE, the global governing body of chess, India is the only country to have submitted a bid so far.However, the deadline for submitting bids is May 31, and Singapore is expected to enter the race, although they have not yet officially submitted their bid documents. The decision on the hosting rights will be made by the FIDE Council after the deadline and following due procedure.
If AICF is successful in its bid, it will need to provide a budget of approximately Rs 71 crore and pay a facilitation fee of around Rs 9 crore to FIDE. The tournament will span 25 days, and the regulations will be finalized by July 1. FIDE will award a total prize money of around Rs 20 crore, an increase from the previous year’s prize pool of Rs 17 crore.
Gukesh’s remarkable achievement at the Candidates Tournament has ignited a renewed interest in chess in India. The young player, who has been guided by the legendary Viswanathan Anand, broke Garry Kasparov‘s 40-year-old record by becoming the youngest Candidates champion at the age of 17. Kasparov was 20 when he qualified to face Anatoly Karpov in 1984.
India have a history of hosting the World Chess Championship, with the country hosting the event in 2000 and 2013.
In 2000, Viswanathan Anand won his first world title in a tournament format featuring 100 players, defeating Alexei Shirov in the final. However, in 2013, Anand lost to the Norwegian challenger Magnus Carlsen.
(Inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Student Clash
ভোটকেন্দ্র দখল-সংঘর্ষ: চবি’র ২৩ ছাত্রকে শোকজ
বাংলাদেশ
1716981463 photo
India bids to host D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship match | Chess News
খেলাধুলা
img 2 2024 05 29t163825.503 2024 05 3c125663834a638258762c471f04b85f
Actress Anupama Parameswaran Slays Traditional Look In All-black Ensemble
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240529 WA0016
আকবরপুর উচ্চ বিদ্যালয়ের সভাপতির বিরুদ্ধে নিয়োগ সংক্রান্ত অনিয়মের অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm gmkader

‘দেশে সাংবিধানিকভাবে একনায়কতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠা করা হয়েছে’

 1664912569 photo

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Highlights: Rilee Rossouw sets up big win for SA as concerns over Indian bowling grow | Cricket News

 evaly23

ইভ্যালি পরিচালনায় বিচারপতি মানিককে প্রধান করে কমিটি – Corporate Sangbad

 Untitled 3

ইস্টার্ন লুব্রিকেন্টসের ৪০ শতাংশ নগদ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা

 sakina jawan

Ameesha Patel Can’t Stop Smiling As She Hugs Shah Rukh Khan At Gadar 2 Success Party, Fans React; Watch

 red crescent food distribut 20210713082118

শ্রবণ প্রতিবন্ধীদের খাদ্য সহায়তা দিল রেড ক্রিসেন্ট

 sonali life ins

সোনালী লাইফের আইপিও আবেদন শুরু ৩০ মে – Corporate Sangbad

 Sadia

ড্রেনে পড়ে শিক্ষার্থীর মৃত্যু: ১০ কোটি টাকা ক্ষতিপূরণ চেয়ে রিট – Corporate Sangbad

 received 179342167554260

স্বাস্থ্যবিধি না মানলে ঈদ আনন্দ ম্লান হয়ে যাবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

বুধবার পুঁজিবাজারে বেড়েছে সূচক ও লেনদেন