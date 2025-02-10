India comeback always on my mind: Shardul Thakur | Cricket News

Shardul Thakur (PTI photo)

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Shardul Thakur maintains a positive outlook about his future in Indian cricket, despite currently being out of the reckoning in the national set-up.

Shardul on Monday delivered yet another impressive performance for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana in Kolkata, bagging a six-for to secure a 14-run first-innings lead.

The 33-year-old all-rounder, who was instrumental in India’s 2021 England tour, has shown exceptional form in the current domestic season.

In Mumbai’s lineup, Thakur stands as the fifth-highest run scorer with 396 runs across nine innings at an average of 44.00. His batting achievements include one century and three half-centuries. On the bowling front, he has been equally impactful with 30 wickets at an average of 21.10.

“When there’s no place in the team, there’s naturally disappointment. And, when you’re not playing, sitting idle at home, you tend to think about it more,” said Thakur.

“But once I step onto the field, my entire focus is on the match — whether it’s club cricket, Ranji Trophy, IPL, or playing for India. To me, every cricket match is the same, regardless of the level. I always aim to give my best in whichever game I play, I don’t have any other thoughts.”

Thakur has played 11 Test matches for India, with his last appearance being against South Africa at Centurion in December 2023.

Targeting England tour

With India set to tour England in June-July for the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, Thakur remains hopeful of making a comeback.

“Yes, absolutely. I believe I’m in contention. The next step is to make my place in the team and earn selection. That’s always the goal,” he said.

“Right now, I’m playing at the Ranji Trophy level. International cricket is the highest level we all strive for. It’s always on my mind, it’s the motivation to play for the country that drives me forward. That passion, that fire, never fades.”

Thakur, who went unsold in the IPL mega auction, is open to playing county cricket to gain experience in English conditions.

“If I get an offer, I’ll definitely play. It would be a great new experience. Right now, there are no concrete plans, but county cricket has 6-7 matches around that time. If selected, it will help me adjust to English conditions before the (England) tour,” he said.

Handling pressure

Cricket, with its unpredictable nature, comes with its share of highs and lows, and Thakur believes mental resilience is key to navigating them.

“It affects every player differently. Personally, I don’t dwell on the past. If I do, it only leads to disappointment and distracts me from the game. My focus is on what’s in my hands,” he said.

“Professional cricket comes with highs and lows. Sometimes you perform, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you’re in the team, sometimes you’re dropped. But the real challenge is bouncing back, preparing well, and delivering when it matters. That’s the fun part of it.

“When I’m in the nets or alone in my room, I analyse my game and think about the next match. It’s important to train the mind to stay in the present. The subconscious may still think about selection, but on the field, my only focus is contributing — whether it’s taking wickets or scoring runs.”

No target in mind

Mumbai has a history of lower-order resilience, and Thakur believes it is a vital part of their team culture.

“Mumbai cricket has always emphasised that every batter, even No. 11, must contribute. Since childhood, we’ve been taught that every run matters, even if it’s just 2, 5, or 10,” he said.

“Historically, Mumbai’s lower order has stepped up in crisis situations, and we follow that tradition. It’s ingrained in our team culture, and we hope it continues in the years to come.”

Thakur further said they don’t have any declaration score in mind and would look to push for a bigger total.

“There’s no such thing as a safe total in cricket. Two full days remain. Our goal is to bat as much as possible,” he said.

“The longer we play, the more wear and tear the pitch will undergo, which will help our spinners in the fourth innings. That’s why we’ll look to stretch our innings tomorrow. We haven’t set a specific target yet,” he concluded.