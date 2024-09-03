India held to goalless draw by lower-ranked Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup opener | Football News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: Manolo Marquez ‘s debut as the head coach of the Indian football team resulted in a goalless draw against Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup opener in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Ranked 124th in FIFA, India enjoyed early possession but failed to break through against the 174th ranked visitors at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Fresh off missing the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, which also precipitated the departure of former coach Igor Stimac, India sought to make an impression against a team 55 spots lower in the rankings but ultimately left fans wanting.

The Indian defense faced challenges early, beginning in the eighth minute when Jeremy Villeneuve of Mauritius secured a set-piece and directed the ball into India’s box, only for Jeakson Singh to clear it. Moments later, another opportunity arose for Mauritius, but Jay Shah managed to clear the danger.

Mauritius, with their aggressive style, appeared more threatening and generated more opportunities than the home team.

In the 34th minute, Indian striker Manvir Singh received a through ball from Anirudh Thapa and struck it with his left foot, but Mauritius goalkeeper Kevin Obrian made a critical save.

India also had some near-misses. Lallianzuala Chhangte delivered a fine cross from the right wing but Thapa couldn’t manage an accurate header. Meanwhile, Mauritius narrowly missed a spectacular goal, with their shot grazing past the target.

India showed more vitality in the second half, aiming to create chances and pressurize the visitors. Chhangte made an early run down the right flank, delivering the ball into the box, but Obrian was quick to intercept.

In the 51st minute, Sahal Abdul Samad, who substituted Thapa, made an impressive run down the flank but Mauritius had defenders in position to block the effort.

Both teams continued to create occasional chances but faltered in execution. Mauritius often appeared to be the more cohesive side on the field.

Despite the draw, the match showcased both teams’ efforts to take control and score, with India attempting to build momentum under their new coach and Mauritius making their presence felt with their attacking tactics.









