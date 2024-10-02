বুধবার , ২ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai’: Former Pakistan cricketer after India pull of a heist in Kanpur | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২, ২০২৪ ৭:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
‘India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai’: Former Pakistan cricketer after India pull of a heist in Kanpur | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: India triumphed over Bangladesh by seven wickets in the rain-affected second Test in Kanpur, completing a 2-0 series sweep on Tuesday. Despite more than two days of play being washed out, India wrapped up the match on the final day, showcasing their resilience and adaptability.
Bangladesh, bowled out for 146 in the extended morning session, left India needing just 95 runs to win on the final day. Yashasvi Jaiswal led India’s chase with a fluent 51, while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 29 as India secured the win with more than a session to spare.
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali praised India’s performance and highlighted the growing gap between India and Pakistan. “Fark aap dekh le India aur Pakistan ka fark. Yeh haqeeqat hai, isko maane. Agar aap issi soch me rahenge ki humari cricket bahut achchi hai, toh bekaar hai,” Ali said on his YouTube channel.He emphasized that India’s only competition now is Australia. “India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai, baaki aise hi hai. Mere khayal se 19th or 20th series jeeti hai,” Ali remarked, acknowledging India’s record home dominance of winning 18th consecutive Test series.
Ali pointed to two pivotal moments that defined the match. “Day 4 turning point was Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s opening stand… On Day 5, after an hour of wicketless play, Bangladesh batters relaxed. Shanto’s reverse sweep dismissal and Shadnam losing his wicket after reaching 50 were crucial. These lapses in concentration sealed Bangladesh’s defeat. They could have taken the match to a draw,” he explained.

He also commented on how the Kanpur cricket association likely breathed a sigh of relief after the match didn’t end in a draw. “Do din me match ka faisla kar diya, Kanpur association wale bade khush honge, ki jaan bachi humari. Agar yeh match draw hota to BCCI action leta,” he added.
Finally, Ali lauded Rohit Sharma’s leadership, saying, “Rohit Sharma ki captaincy top class. Abhi toh Shame aur Kuldeep nahi the.”
India’s impressive display reinforced their stature in world cricket, with their home dominance continuing unchallenged.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

‘India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai’: Former Pakistan cricketer after India pull of a heist in Kanpur | Cricket News
‘India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai’: Former Pakistan cricketer after India pull of a heist in Kanpur | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 2, 2024): Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Actress’ Top Performances and Inspiring Battle With Cancer
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 2, 2024): Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Actress’ Top Performances and Inspiring Battle With Cancer
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Virat-Anushka Told Organisers Not to Tell Me, Gurdas Maan Recalls Virushka Reception: ‘I Only Knew…’
Virat-Anushka Told Organisers Not to Tell Me, Gurdas Maan Recalls Virushka Reception: ‘I Only Knew…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
SA20 2025 Auction: Reeza Hendricks becomes most expensive buy | Cricket News
SA20 2025 Auction: Reeza Hendricks becomes most expensive buy | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
‘When Dream Girl Becomes Dhoom Girl’

‘When Dream Girl Becomes Dhoom Girl’

 5 Reasons Why Banana Is Good For Your Skin

5 Reasons Why Banana Is Good For Your Skin

 রবিবার চট জলদি বানিয়ে ফেলুন আখনি বিরিয়ানি! রইল টিপস!

রবিবার চট জলদি বানিয়ে ফেলুন আখনি বিরিয়ানি! রইল টিপস!

 নাগরপুরে আখ চাষে কৃষকের মুখে হাসি

নাগরপুরে আখ চাষে কৃষকের মুখে হাসি

 মোবাইলের মতো টিভিতেও Android 13 আপডেট, আসছে নতুন এই সব ফিচার

মোবাইলের মতো টিভিতেও Android 13 আপডেট, আসছে নতুন এই সব ফিচার

 ঘুমানোর আগে এই জুস পানে ওজন কমবেই

ঘুমানোর আগে এই জুস পানে ওজন কমবেই

 Virender Sehwag Pokes Fun at Sourav Ganguly’s Shirtless Moment at Lords, Amitabh Bachchan Responds

Virender Sehwag Pokes Fun at Sourav Ganguly’s Shirtless Moment at Lords, Amitabh Bachchan Responds

 কোচিং সেন্টার বন্ধ ৪৩ দিন

কোচিং সেন্টার বন্ধ ৪৩ দিন

 প্রাইম ইউনিভার্সিটিতে যোগ দিলেন ড. রকিবুল হাসান

প্রাইম ইউনিভার্সিটিতে যোগ দিলেন ড. রকিবুল হাসান

 কুমারখালীতে মাছের পোনা অবমুক্তকরণ

কুমারখালীতে মাছের পোনা অবমুক্তকরণ