‘India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai’: Former Pakistan cricketer after India pull of a heist in Kanpur | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India triumphed over Bangladesh by seven wickets in the rain-affected second Test in Kanpur, completing a 2-0 series sweep on Tuesday. Despite more than two days of play being washed out, India wrapped up the match on the final day, showcasing their resilience and adaptability.

Bangladesh, bowled out for 146 in the extended morning session, left India needing just 95 runs to win on the final day. Yashasvi Jaiswal led India’s chase with a fluent 51, while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 29 as India secured the win with more than a session to spare.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali praised India’s performance and highlighted the growing gap between India and Pakistan. “Fark aap dekh le India aur Pakistan ka fark. Yeh haqeeqat hai, isko maane. Agar aap issi soch me rahenge ki humari cricket bahut achchi hai, toh bekaar hai,” Ali said on his YouTube channel.He emphasized that India’s only competition now is Australia. “India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai, baaki aise hi hai. Mere khayal se 19th or 20th series jeeti hai,” Ali remarked, acknowledging India’s record home dominance of winning 18th consecutive Test series.

Ali pointed to two pivotal moments that defined the match. “Day 4 turning point was Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s opening stand… On Day 5, after an hour of wicketless play, Bangladesh batters relaxed. Shanto’s reverse sweep dismissal and Shadnam losing his wicket after reaching 50 were crucial. These lapses in concentration sealed Bangladesh’s defeat. They could have taken the match to a draw,” he explained.

He also commented on how the Kanpur cricket association likely breathed a sigh of relief after the match didn’t end in a draw. “Do din me match ka faisla kar diya, Kanpur association wale bade khush honge, ki jaan bachi humari. Agar yeh match draw hota to BCCI action leta,” he added.

Finally, Ali lauded Rohit Sharma’s leadership, saying, “Rohit Sharma ki captaincy top class. Abhi toh Shame aur Kuldeep nahi the.”

India’s impressive display reinforced their stature in world cricket, with their home dominance continuing unchallenged.