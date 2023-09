LIVE NOW THE TIMES OF INDIA | Sep 04, 2023, 10:45:51 IST

Having received a clearance certificate on his fitness from the NCA, KL Rahul is set to be included in India’s 15-member provisional World Cup squad, which will be announced by Monday or Tuesday. It means that Sanju Samson will most likely miss out on an India berth. Samson is in Sri Lanka with the Indian team as a travelling reserve. The squad is unlikely to have anyone from outside the squad picked for the Asia Cup.Read Less