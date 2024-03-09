শনিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

India register unique record in Test cricket after emphatic victory in Dharamsala Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৯, ২০২৪ ৮:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
1709994685 photo



msid 108353260,imgsize 104580

NEW DELHI: When we talk about stats in cricket it usually refers to the count of centuries, the total runs accumulated by a batsman, or the number of wickets taken by a bowler. The cricket fans also tend to lean towards the stats that add an extra layer of intrigue to the game.
But the Indian cricket team on Saturday achieved a unique record after their emphatic victory against England in Dharamsala that may not have been discussed or emphasized before.With an innings and 64 runs victory over England in the fifth Test, India attained a win-loss ratio of exactly 1 for the first time in their Test history.
India have emerged victorious in 178 Test matches out of 579 games they have played so far whereas they ended up on the losing side in exactly the same number of matches. Hence, their win-loss ratio stands at one. 222 matches ended in draws with one game being tied.
Since 2015, India boast the top win-loss ratio of 2.545 in Test matches, with the next best during this period being Australia’s 1.888.

Talking about the match, Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul in his landmark 100th Test to help India bowl out England for 195 inside three days in the second innings.
He rocked England’s top- and middle-order after the tourists began their innings 259 runs behind and lost five wickets for 103 runs by lunch.
Joe Root resisted with his 84 and was the last man to go. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav as India celebrated and the players shook hands.





Source link

