India seamer Barinder Sran retires from all forms of cricket | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Left-arm seamer Barinder Sran, who played six ODIs and two T20Is for India in 2016, on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 31.Sran announced his decision on social media, stating that this is the right time for him to retire from the sport.Sran expressed his gratitude for his cricket journey, which began in 2009 after he switched from boxing.“As I officially hang up my cricket boots, I look back at my journey with a heart full of gratitude. Since switching from boxing in 2009, cricket has gifted me innumerable and incredible experiences,” he wrote on an Instagram post.

Sran made his debut for the Indian team against Australia in Perth during the 2015-16 season. Later, he participated in two T20Is for India during the tour of Zimbabwe in mid-2016.

In his brief international career, he took seven wickets in six ODIs and six wickets in his two T20I matches.

“Fast bowling soon became my lucky charm and opened doors to represent prestigious IPL franchises, ultimately culminating in the highest honor of representing India in 2016. (sic)”

“Even though my international career was brief, the memories created will be forever cherished. I am eternally grateful to the almighty for getting me the right coaches and management, who have supported me throughout my journey,” he added.

“And I think this is the right time to retire from international and domestic cricket, I would also like to thank @pcacricketassociation and BCCI for their support,” (sic) he said.

Sran played in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 18 wickets in 24 matches between 2015-19.

Sran’s last outing in domestic circuit was in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 for Punjab against Madhya Pradesh. He claimed 47 wickets in 18 First-Class matches, 45 dismissals in 31 List-A games and another 45 in 48 T20s.