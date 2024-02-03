শনিবার , ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India thrash Nepal by 132 runs to storm into Under-19 World Cup semis | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৪ ২:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1706904605 photo


63379366

The TOI Sports Desk excels in a myriad of roles that capture the essence of live sporting events and deliver compelling content to readers worldwide. From running live blogs for India and non-India cricket matches to global spectacles featuring Indian talents, like the Chess World Cup final featuring Praggnanandhaa and the Badminton World Championships semifinal featuring HS Prannoy, our live coverage extends to all mega sporting events. We extensively cover events like the Olympics, Asian Games, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, and more. The desk is also adept at writing comprehensive match reports and insightful post-match commentary, complemented by stats-based articles that provide an in-depth analysis of player performances and team dynamics. We track news wires for key stories, conduct exclusive player interviews in both text and video formats, and file content from print editions and reporters. We keep track of all viral stories, trending topics and produce our own copies on the subjects. We deliver accurate, engaging, and up-to-the-minute sports content, round the clock.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ctg andolon
চবি শিক্ষার্থীদের আন্দোলনে সিপিবির একাত্মতা
বাংলাদেশ
1706904605 photo
India thrash Nepal by 132 runs to storm into Under-19 World Cup semis | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
lantrani release date 2024 02 7f79eadab0b4fa40fe0f7f5df510a70d
Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta’s Lantrani To Release On THIS Date; Details Inside
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240203 WA0000
টাঙ্গাইলে ট্রেনে কাটা পড়ে পিতা পুত্র-সহ নিহত তিন জন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
r.n spinning 2

আরএন স্পিনিং শেয়ারহোল্ডারদের কোনো লভ্যাংশ দেবে না – Corporate Sangbad

 Netflix

Netflix looks to monetise password-sharing with new feature

 wm Narendra Modi

আন্তর্জাতিক ভ্রমণ সহজ করার আহ্বান মোদির

 bb 15

Jay Bhanushali Faces Fire for Abusive Language, Netizens Say ‘He Showed His Class’

 IMG 20230131 WA0011

টাঙ্গাইলে সুবিধাবঞ্চিতদের জন্য ১০ টাকার হোটেল

 71957.ngsversion.1422284741239 28

জিম বা যোগা ক্লাসের দরকার নেই! ফোনে রাখুন এই ফিটনেস অ্যাপ! মেদ ঝরবে ঝটপট

 wm ribna

ছাত্রী নিবাস থেকে ববি শিক্ষার্থীর অর্ধগলিত ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার

 anushka 1

Anushka Sharma Resumes Work in Full Swing After Returning from Dubai

 sagor vai 18032022

[১] কানাডা হাই কমিশন প্রবাসীদের হয়রানি করছে: ওয়েবিনারে অভিযোগ, প্রতিকার দাবি

 1615292383 pti03 09 2021 000113b

BJP Abuses Kejriwal to Evade Giving Answers on Covid Vaccine Availability: Manish Sisodia