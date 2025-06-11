Advertise here
বুধবার , ১১ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৮শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

India tour of England: Batter Ollie Pope makes massive claim, says ‘India will miss Virat Kohli’s aura’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১১, ২০২৫ ১০:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
India tour of England: Batter Ollie Pope makes massive claim, says ‘India will miss Virat Kohli’s aura’ | Cricket News


Virat Kohli of India (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: England’s deputy skipper Ollie Pope acknowledges that while India’s fresh squad possesses considerable skill and ability, the absence of Virat Kohli will be noticeable in the forthcoming five-Test series beginning in Leeds on June 20.Following the Test retirement of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India has selected a relatively inexperienced team for this significant series.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“It’s a young team, but these Indian players they have got so much depth and talent,” Pope told talkSPORT Cricket.“So they’ve got a lot of young guys coming through; a lot of good players. Shubman Gill, their new captain, is a fantastic player. They will miss the aura of Virat Kohli standing at slips and chirping away.“But they have got some good talent, so they will feel confident. But our players are ready for it.”India’s last Test series victory in England dates back to 2007, with subsequent losses in 2011, 2014 and 2018, while the 2021-22 series concluded in a draw.

“It’s a great time for us to play India”Pope highlighted the significance of the upcoming India series for England, describing it as crucial preparation ahead of the Ashes later this year.

‘Nitish Kumar is a guy who can bowl that magic ball’: India bowling coach Morne Morkel

“It’s a great time for us to play India. Last summer, we had the West Indies and Sri Lanka, but with India coming over, the level of quality that they will bring is a great way for us to focus on that and not look too far ahead.“So yeah, for us, it’s the perfect time to play India, and then once the Ashes come around, it will be exciting.”





