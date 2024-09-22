রবিবার , ২২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

India virtually seal historic gold at Chess Olympiad in Open section | Chess News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২২, ২০২৪ ৬:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
India virtually seal historic gold at Chess Olympiad in Open section | Chess News



Arjun Erigaisi has put India on the brink of winning a historic maiden gold in the Open section of the 45th Chess Olympiad with a victory over USA’s Leinier Dominguez Perez in the final match of the 10th round, with only a mathematical chance for China keeping the contest alive.
India, who beat USA 2.5-1.5, now lead with 19 points, followed by China (17 points) and Slovenia (16 points).
According to FIDE’s post on X, China still has an outside chance.
“China is now trailing India by two points. If India loses in the final round and China wins, the two teams will share first place. The tiebreaks will then decide the outcome, and although India has a much better tiebreak at the moment, there is still a slim chance China can prevail,” the world chess body posted.

Earlier on Saturday, D Gukesh put the Indian men’s team on course with a victory over USA’s Fabiano Caruana.
Gukesh, set to compete in the World Championship in November, showcased his skills by defeating the higher-ranked Caruana in a strategic Catalan opening game.
The Indian gained an advantage after capturing a pawn during the middle game. Caruana, under pressure, made errors that allowed Gukesh to secure a winning position.
The American team initially took the lead when Wesley So triumphed over R Praggananandhaa. Vidit Gujrathi then played solidly against Levon Aronian to secure a draw.

In the final game, Erigaisi secured the win against Perez, sealing India’s victory.
On the women’s side, Divya Deshmukh shone by defeating Ni Shiqun, contributing to India’s 2.5-1.5 victory over China. R Vaishali managed a crucial draw against Guo Qi through a strategic move.
D Harika and Vantika Agarwal both held their positions effectively, securing draws against Zhu Jiner and Lu Miaoyi, respectively.

India and Kazakhstan share the lead after 10 rounds, both sitting at 17 points—just one point ahead of USA and Poland.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ব্যবসায়ী পি‌টি‌য়ে পা ভে‌ঙে দেয়া ঘটনায় সদ্য ব‌হিস্কৃত বিএন‌পি নেতা বাবুল আটক
ব্যবসায়ী পি‌টি‌য়ে পা ভে‌ঙে দেয়া ঘটনায় সদ্য ব‌হিস্কৃত বিএন‌পি নেতা বাবুল আটক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
India virtually seal historic gold at Chess Olympiad in Open section | Chess News
India virtually seal historic gold at Chess Olympiad in Open section | Chess News
খেলাধুলা
আইবিএ পরিচালকের হদিস নেই, শিক্ষার্থীদের ক্লাসে ফেরা নিয়ে অনিশ্চয়তা
আইবিএ পরিচালকের হদিস নেই, শিক্ষার্থীদের ক্লাসে ফেরা নিয়ে অনিশ্চয়তা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Alia Bhatt Reveals Discovering A New Side Of Sister Pooja Bhatt On Bigg Boss: ‘I Would Watch In-Between Shoots’
Alia Bhatt Reveals Discovering A New Side Of Sister Pooja Bhatt On Bigg Boss: ‘I Would Watch In-Between Shoots’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
যুদ্ধাবস্থায় ইউক্রেনে জাহাজ: তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশের দাবি

যুদ্ধাবস্থায় ইউক্রেনে জাহাজ: তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশের দাবি

 ইতিহাসের সাক্ষী ‘ছয় দফা’ মঞ্চ নিয়ে খুলল লালদিঘী ময়দান

ইতিহাসের সাক্ষী ‘ছয় দফা’ মঞ্চ নিয়ে খুলল লালদিঘী ময়দান

 ১২ থেকে ১৭ বছর বয়সী স্কুলগামী শিশুদের ১ নভেম্বর টিকা দেয়া শুরু হবে : স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

১২ থেকে ১৭ বছর বয়সী স্কুলগামী শিশুদের ১ নভেম্বর টিকা দেয়া শুরু হবে : স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

 নির্বাচনে কাউকে আনা না আনা সরকারের দায়িত্ব না: ওবায়দুল কাদের

নির্বাচনে কাউকে আনা না আনা সরকারের দায়িত্ব না: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 Adil Khan Durrani BREAKS Silence On His Marriage With Somi Khan: ‘This Is My First Wedding’ | Exclusive

Adil Khan Durrani BREAKS Silence On His Marriage With Somi Khan: ‘This Is My First Wedding’ | Exclusive

 বাজার উপচে পড়েছে সবজিতে, রইল শীতের সবজি দিয়ে ৩টে লোভনীয় রান্নার রেসিপি

বাজার উপচে পড়েছে সবজিতে, রইল শীতের সবজি দিয়ে ৩টে লোভনীয় রান্নার রেসিপি

 Know The Significance of Solah Sringar on Hariyali Teej

Know The Significance of Solah Sringar on Hariyali Teej

 আইটি খাতের বাজার নিয়ে পূর্ণাঙ্গ রিসার্চ করতে চান রাশেদ কামাল

আইটি খাতের বাজার নিয়ে পূর্ণাঙ্গ রিসার্চ করতে চান রাশেদ কামাল

 চলছে পাঠাও ও রিয়েলমি বাজিমাত ক্যাম্পেইন

চলছে পাঠাও ও রিয়েলমি বাজিমাত ক্যাম্পেইন

 বিএটিবিসির দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

বিএটিবিসির দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad