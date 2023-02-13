সোমবার , ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
India vs Australia: Dharamsala’s loss is Indore’s gain, 3rd Test match venue changed | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৩ ১১:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: As expected, the venue for the third India vs Australia Test has been changed. The original schedule had Dharamsala as the designated venue, but due to the outfield not being of Test match quality, the BCCI has decided to shift the Test to Indore.
“The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore.
Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.” – The BCCI confirmed in a press release on Monday.
India won the first Test in Nagpur in convincing style by an innings and 132 runs, crushing the visitors who were shot out for just 91 in their second innings to take a 1-0 lead in the 4 Test series.
The second Test will be played in Delhi from February 17th onwards.





