India vs Australia in ODIs: Stat Attack | Cricket News

Over the decades India vs Australia ODI clashes have produced some absolute gems.
The last time India and Australia played a bilateral series in India, the hosts won the 3 match series 2-1.
Ahead of the upcoming edition of this rivalry, TimesofIndia.com takes a look at some very interesting stats that showcase just how intense this rivalry has been over the years:
# Australia have won 80 and lost 53 out of 143 ODIs contested against India. (NR 10). As against Australia’s success rate of 60.15, India’s winning % is 39.85.
# Australia’s 208-run triumph at Sydney on February 8, 2004 remains their largest in terms of runs vs India in ODIs.
# Australia’s ten-wicket victory at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 14, 2020 remains their biggest in terms of wickets vs India.
# India’s smallest victory margin vs Australia was by 5 runs at Mohali on November 3, 1996.
# Australia have won two matches by one-run margin vs India in ODIs – at Chennai on October 9, 1987 and at Brisbane on March 1, 1992.
# The three Indians with 2000-plus runs vs Australia in ODIs remain Sachin Tendulkar (3077 in 70 innings at 44.59), Rohit Sharma (2208 in 40 innings at 61.33) & Virat Kohli (2083 in 41 innings at 54.81.
# Ricky Ponting, with 2164 runs at 40.07 in 59 innings, is the only Australian batsman to manage 2,000 runs against India in ODIs.
# The top three batsmen to hit most centuries against Australia in ODIs are Sachin Tendulkar (9), Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (8).
# 144 runs (16 sixes + 12 fours) amassed by Rohit Sharma during his innings of 209 off 158 balls at Bengaluru on November 2, 2013 – the most by a batsman in an innings through the boundaries against Australia in ODIs.
# Rohit Sharma remains the only batsman to post a double hundred in ODIs vs Australia.
# Brett Lee, with 55 wickets at 21.00 runs apiece in 32 matches, is the highest wicket-taker in India vs Australia ODIs.
# Lee remains the only bowler to produce four five-wicket hauls in ODIs involving India and Australia – one each at Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Kula Lumpur.
# Kapil Dev’s economy rate of 3.67 while taking 45 wickets at 27.68 in 41 matches is the best in India-Australia ODIs (minimum 1000 balls).
# Brett Lee’s strike rate of 28.0 is the best among the bowlers with 1000 balls or more in ODIs involving India and Australia.
# 76 sixes hit by Rohit Sharma in 40 innings are the most by any batsman against Australia in oDIs. No other batsman has hit even 50 against them.
# Two Australian bowlers share a record for most wickets in a bilateral series in ODIs involving India and Australia. Pat Cummins captured 14 wickets at 15.71 in five matches in 2018-19 in India and Mitchell Johnson 14 at 18.57 in seven matches in 2007-08 in India.
# Virat Kohli enjoys best captaincy record for India against Australia with a success percentage of 60.00 – 12 wins and 8 losses out of 20.
# Aaron Finch and David Warner put on an unbroken stand of 258 for the first wicket at Mumbai on January 14, 2020 – Australia’s highest partnership for any wicket vs India.
# VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh had shared a 213-run partnership for the fourth wicket at Sydney on January 22, 2004 – the highest for India for any wicket against Australia.
# Three Indian bowlers have produced six-wicket hauls against Australia in ODIs. Murali Kartik (6/27 at Mumbai on Oct 17, 2007); Ajit Agarkar (6/42 at Melbourne on Jan 9, 2004) and Yuzvendra Chahal (6/42 at Melbourne on Jan 18, 2019) are the bowlers.
# For Australia, two bowlers have bagged six-wicket hauls vs India – Ken MacLeay(6/39 at Nottingham on June 13, 1983. In the same World Cup match, Kapil Dev had taken 5 for 43. Mitchell Starc is the only other Australian bowler to take six wickets against India -6 for 43 at Melbourne on January 18, 2015.
Stats Courtesy: Rajesh Kumar