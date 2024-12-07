India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah’s domination over Steve Smith continues in Adelaide | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah continued his dominance against Australia’s batting maestro Steve Smith on the second day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval , delivering a stellar performance that set the tone for India’s attack.

Bumrah’s fiery spell in the first session dismantled Australia’s top order, reducing them to 103/3 at one stage.

Scorecard: India vs Australia, 2nd Test

Starting the day at 86/1, Australia lost opener Nathan McSweeney early as Bumrah struck with a short-of-good-length delivery that straightened just enough to catch the edge. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed the dismissal, sending McSweeney back for 39. This marked the third time in as many innings that Bumrah had dismissed the debutant in the series.

The standout moment came four overs later when Bumrah claimed the prized scalp of Steve Smith for just 2. A leg-side delivery angling down proved Smith’s undoing as he attempted a flick, only to edge the ball to Pant behind the stumps. This dismissal marked the fourth time Bumrah had outfoxed Smith in just eight Test innings.

Smith’s struggles against Bumrah have been a recurring theme, with the Australian star managing an average of just 14.50 against the Indian quick — his lowest against any bowler he has faced for over 100 deliveries.

Smith’s overall form in the first innings of Tests has also been underwhelming. Since last summer, he has scored just 157 runs in nine innings at an average of 17.4, with a highest score of 38.

Bumrah’s brilliance and his ability to consistently trouble top batters like Smith underline his status as one of the finest pacers in world cricket today.