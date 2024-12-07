শনিবার , ৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২২শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah’s domination over Steve Smith continues in Adelaide | Cricket News

ডিসেম্বর ৭, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah’s domination over Steve Smith continues in Adelaide | Cricket News


Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah continued his dominance against Australia’s batting maestro Steve Smith on the second day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval, delivering a stellar performance that set the tone for India’s attack.
Bumrah’s fiery spell in the first session dismantled Australia’s top order, reducing them to 103/3 at one stage.
Scorecard: India vs Australia, 2nd Test
Starting the day at 86/1, Australia lost opener Nathan McSweeney early as Bumrah struck with a short-of-good-length delivery that straightened just enough to catch the edge. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed the dismissal, sending McSweeney back for 39. This marked the third time in as many innings that Bumrah had dismissed the debutant in the series.
The standout moment came four overs later when Bumrah claimed the prized scalp of Steve Smith for just 2. A leg-side delivery angling down proved Smith’s undoing as he attempted a flick, only to edge the ball to Pant behind the stumps. This dismissal marked the fourth time Bumrah had outfoxed Smith in just eight Test innings.
Smith’s struggles against Bumrah have been a recurring theme, with the Australian star managing an average of just 14.50 against the Indian quick — his lowest against any bowler he has faced for over 100 deliveries.
Smith’s overall form in the first innings of Tests has also been underwhelming. Since last summer, he has scored just 157 runs in nine innings at an average of 17.4, with a highest score of 38.
Bumrah’s brilliance and his ability to consistently trouble top batters like Smith underline his status as one of the finest pacers in world cricket today.

We can get back in the game with a few tweaks: Ryan ten Doeschate





Source link

অফিস না করেও বেতন-ভাতা নিচ্ছেন বশেমুরবিপ্রবি কর্মকর্তা হীরা
কয়রায় কেন্দ্রীয় জামায়াতের কর্মী সম্মেলনকে কেন্দ্র করে পরিকল্পনা সভা
6 university of west bengal got permanent vice chancellor
পাহাড়ের চরম উচ্চতায় ট্রেকিং বা ভ্রমণের ক্ষেত্রে এই নিয়ম মানলেই এড়ানো যাবে জীবনের ঝুঁকি
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
খালের বাঁধ সরাতে ১০ দিন সময় দিলেন চসিক মেয়র রেজাউল

 ‘Strike rate bada, wickets chatka’: Advice for MI captain Hardik Pandya with ‘cuteness’ overloaded | Cricket News

 ডিভিডেন্ড ঘোষণায় পিছিয়ে থাকা পুঁজিবাজারের ১০ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

 আইপিডিসি ফাইন্যান্সের নাম পরিবর্তনের অনুমতি – Corporate Sangbad

 [১] সৌদিআরবে হজযাত্রীদের সেবায় গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা পালন করছে মহিলা পুলিশ

 India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I: Pressure on Harmanpreet Kaur to engineer batting turnaround | Cricket News

 Sonia Sets Up 3-member Panel to Resolve Differences Among Leaders in Punjab

 আনোয়ারায় তরুণীকে গণধর্ষণ, গ্রেপ্তার ৩

 দর পতনের শীর্ষে বিবিএস কেবলস – Corporate Sangbad

 ২৫ মার্চের গণহত্যার স্বীকৃতি নিয়ে জাতিসংঘের ভূমিকায় হতাশা

