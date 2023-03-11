শনিবার , ১১ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৬শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India vs Australia: Small changes helping Ravichandran Ashwin log big results | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১১, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1678517268 photo


AHMEDABAD: With another five-for in the series (6-91), Ravichandran Ashwin has emerged as the top wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The wily off spinner took his series tally to 24 on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test.
LIVE UPDATES: DAY 3
It was a special performance for Ashwin as it came on a docile pitch. He had picked the wicket of opener Travis Head on Day One and picked the other scalps after conceding just 34 runs on Friday.
The 36-year-old played down his feat after the day’s play.

“No one spell is better than the other and I felt at various stages in this particular series, be it in Delhi, the numbers
probably don’t give you a five or six, but the ball is coming out beautifully in the whole series and whatever changes I have put in — loading, cocking my wrists, all those things have proved that my spells have been a lot more penetrative. However, the small changes that I have made have ensured that I have got enough purchase off the pitches, and it’s done more in the air than what it did in Bangladesh,” he said.
Being the second-highest wicket-taker for India (472 Test wickets), Ashwin said that his game is not only about numbers.

Ashwin-gfx-1

“You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty. It does feel good as you end up with a good bag of wickets, even if you don’t bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and a bit happier,” he said.
On the state of the Test, Ashwin said that India’s fate depends on how the batters bat on Day 3.

Ashwin-gfx-2

“This is a game of second innings, but we have to bat well and probably see some of our top-order batters get a big score and have some chai and come out batting day after tomorrow. I will be cheering our batters from the bottom of my heart after a day like this as a bowler,” he said.
Ashwin was effusive in his praise of Australian allrounder Cameron Green, who scored his maiden hundred on Friday.

Green-Khawaja-gfx

“I hope you tuned into the IPL auction. It just tells you how the Indian cricketing fraternity rates Cameron. These are once-in-a-generation cricketers that you’re talking about,” the off-spinner said.
“India is very different. We can’t protect such players for a longer period, (it’s) perform-or-perish. In countries like Australia and England, I think these sorts of cricketers are groomed well and I expect Cameron Green to be a wonderful cricketer down the line,” he added.

Cricket-AI

(AI image)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm nowfel
স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ গড়তে পূর্ণাঙ্গ শিক্ষায় শিক্ষিত হতে হবে: নওফেল
বাংলাদেশ
1678517268 photo
India vs Australia: Small changes helping Ravichandran Ashwin log big results | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 03 11T105227.487
হংকং ফ্লু- এ মৃত্যু দেশের ২ জনের জেনে রাখুন উপসর্গ – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bheed anubhav sinha bhushan kumar hansal mehta aniruddha guha
Hansal Mehta Gets into Twitter War With Aniruddha Guha Over Bheed Credits As Bhushan Kumar Pulls Out of Anubhav Sinha Film
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm nirmalasitaraman1

ভারতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত অর্থনীতি চাঙা করতে আরও ১.১ লাখ কোটির প্রণোদনা

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 3

ময়মনসিংহ মেডিকেলের করোনা ইউনিটে করোনা উপসর্গে আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু

 oppo new ecommerce ecommerce barta

দেশের বাজারে অপোর নতুন চমক এ৯৫

 adnan sami 1 1

২৩০ কেজির শরীর…. ছিল! আদনান সামি আজ ‘কত’ শুনলে মাথা ঘুরে যাবে? গায়কের Weight Loss Journey থেকে হাতে রাখুন ৫ মোক্ষম মন্ত্র!Famous singer loses more than 100 kg 5 things to learn from His Weight Loss journey – News18 Bangla

 aamir khan 1

Aamir Khan’s New Look Features Buzz Cut and White Beard, Wins Hearts on Internet

 IMG 20220221 WA0003

২১-শের প্রথম প্রহরে ভাষা শহিদদের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধা ও পুষ্পস্তবক অর্পণ করেন জেলা প্রশাসক

 9 11

কারণ ছাড়াই অস্বাভাবিকভাবে বাড়ছে ২ কোম্পানির শেয়ার দর – Corporate Sangbad

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Hormon

ওজন কমাতে হরমোনকেও নিয়ন্ত্রণে রাখতে হবে

 minister razzak

সরকার সব সম্প্রদায়ের উন্নয়নে কাজ করছে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

 wm jamal france

জামাল খাশোগির সন্দেহভাজন খুনি ফ্রান্সে গ্রেফতার