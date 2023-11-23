বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
India Vs Australia T20Is: 'All of us are keen to prove…': Axar Patel urges Team India to 'move on' from World Cup defeat | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
নভেম্বর ২৩, ২০২৩ ২:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: India’s all-rounder, Axar Patel, emphasised the need for the Men in Blue to “move on” from the disappointment of the World Cup final defeat against Australia. Ahead of the first match of the T20I series against Australia, Axar, who missed the ODI World Cup due to injury, expressed his eagerness to contribute to the team.
Axar, now back in the side for the five-match T20I series, acknowledged the heartbreak of the World Cup final but emphasised the young team’s determination to prove their worth.He highlighted the energy within the squad and the opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talents.

“Everyone knows that we suffered a heartbreak in the World Cup final. But it’s time to move on. We have a young team that will play Australia in the T20Is. All of us are keen to prove that we belong here,” said Axar in an interview with JioCinema.

“There’s a lot of energy in the team. It’s just that we have only 10-11 T20 international matches to go before the T20 World Cup to make an impression. So, all of us have been told to play according to our strengths. There’s no need for us to do something brand new. We have been told to express ourselves and move ahead. We have five matches against Australia and all of us know that they are a good side. We are not going to put ourselves under undue pressure. We will try and enjoy the games we play,” Axar said.
Regarding his own mindset after returning from injury, Axar stated that he is focusing on the processes and not making significant changes to his game.

“The mindset remains the same as what it was before I had to miss the World Cup due to injury. But I am fit again and am keen on doing well in all departments of the game. I have not made any changes and am focussing on the processes. I don’t want to make much changes to my mindset. I am not looking at this series from the view that I am among the senior players in the team now. I just want to continue doing what I was before the injury,” Axar added.
As India gear up for the T20I series against Australia, Axar Patel’s perspective underscores the team’s collective determination to bounce back and set a positive tone for the upcoming challenges.
