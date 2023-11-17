India Vs Australia World Cup Final: Gautam Gambhir calls this batter key for India in World Cup final | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer , labelling him the “biggest game changer” in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Gambhir, speaking at Star Sports, highlighted Iyer’s remarkable journey, from fighting for his place after injury to scoring a century in just 70 balls during the knockout stage.“Shreyas Iyer is the biggest game changer for me in this World Cup.He was injured and had to fight for his place, and to score a century in 70 balls in the knockout is simply outstanding. He’ll be the key for India in the final when Maxwell and Zampa bowl,” remarked Gambhir.

In Wednesday’s semi-final against New Zealand, Shreyas etched his name in history by becoming the first middle-order batter to surpass 500 runs in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, Iyer has been in scintillating form, amassing 526 runs at an impressive average of 75.14 and a strike rate exceeding 113. His outstanding performance includes two centuries and three fifties, making him the seventh-highest run-scorer in the competition.

During the semi-final clash, Iyer played a pivotal role, smashing 105 runs off 70 balls. His aggressive innings featured four boundaries and eight sixes, striking at a remarkable rate of 150.

As India prepare to face Australia in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, all eyes will be on Shreyas, who Gambhir believes will be crucial, especially when dealing with the challenges posed by Australian spinners Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa .

(With inputs from ANI)