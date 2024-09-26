বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১১ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

India vs Bangladesh: Team India backs KL Rahul to hit top gear in Kanpur Test

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৬, ২০২৪ ৩:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
India vs Bangladesh: Team India backs KL Rahul to hit top gear in Kanpur Test


Head coach Gautam Gambhir and batter KL Rahul during a training session. (PTI Photo)

KANPUR: India are backing senior batsman KL Rahul to find his run-scoring touch ahead of a busy schedule of nine Tests in four months, starting with Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday.
India won the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai by 280 runs to lead the two-match series 1-0, with Rahul scoring 16 and 22 not out on his return to the side for the first time since January’s opening Test against England.
He made 86 and 22 against England, but sat out the remaining four matches because of a thigh injury.
But the 32-year-old’s last century came in December 2023 and that was his first for almost three years.

“I feel KL is someone who understands his game very well,” assistant coach Abhishek Nayar told reporters on Thursday.
“Yes, there are times where a player is finding his feet,” he added. “Hopefully we can have a turnaround in KL as well.”

India will play three Tests at home against New Zealand starting October 16.
They then head off on a five-Test tour to Australia, with the opening match in Perth starting November 22.
Nayar noted that Rahul had shown glimpses of form during the first Test win against Bangladesh, when his 22 off 19 balls helped to set up a declaration.
“The way he was batting in the second innings is the kind of cricket we are expecting and hoping for,” he said.
“I am pretty sure going forward you will see the expectations and the performances that you have from him.”
The victory against Bangladesh took India’s Test win rate above 50 percent for the first time in history, 179 wins against 178 defeats.





