India vs Bangladesh: With ‘God’s plan’ on his arm, Rinku Singh finds form | Cricket News

Rinku Singh celebrates his half-century against Bangladesh in New Delhi. (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: When Rinku Singh top-edged a fast full toss off Tanzim Sakib for a six over the wicketkeeper to bring up his half-century on Wednesday night, he animatedly pointed at his left forearm. There’s a tattoo on that forearm which reads ‘God’s plan’.

It has never been easy to be Rinku Singh – right from his humble beginnings to making a name in Indian cricket through a stellar IPL 2023 .Yet, for once, it seemed he was speeding along on a freeway till Jan 2024. His initiation in international cricket made him the toast of Indian cricket. The selectors said leaving him out of the first 15 for the T20 World Cup was one of the toughest decisions.

However, he has struggled to be in the driver’s seat since the last IPL. The game time with the bat in hand has come down significantly. He has faced just 67 balls in the last 10 T20Is. In the IPL he played just 113 balls compared to 317 in IPL 2023. With cut-throat competition in Indian cricket, the fear of being forgotten is real.

“If you look at the IPL, our team was winning consistently. As long as the team is doing well, I have n o complaints,” Rinku said with a sheepish smile after the second T20I win on Wednesday. “When I come to bat with 2-3 overs left, my aim is to hit more fours and sixes. My main aim is to collect more and more runs for the team,” was his rather generic reply.

“At the position I play, I get batting at different junctures of the game. Whenever I get batting earlier, my aim is to take singles and doubles and attack the bad balls,” he said.

Credit to the team management, it ensured Rinku got time to face more balls on Wednesday. Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag were held back, giving him the responsibility to rebuild the innings at 41/3 with another rookie Nitish Reddy at the other end.

It’s the culture in Indian cricket that gives these boys the license to kill. That probably helps them shed any inhibition that could impact their batting. “The coach and captain have asked us to play our game and whatever the situation (is), the message from them is maarte jao ball ko (just keep hitting the ball),” said Rinku.

Opportunities do come by frequently in Indian cricket but they disappear very quickly too if one fails to pounce on them. Rinku has done well to make most of the opportunities so far.