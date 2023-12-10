রবিবার , ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৫শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

India Vs England: ‘Didn’t read the ball well…’: Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledges batting failure as India concede series

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ৭:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1702171506 photo



msid 105867153,imgsize 71422

NEW DELHI: India’s women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur openly acknowledged the team’s batting failure after being bowled out for a mere 80 runs in the second women’s T20I against England.
The abysmal performance allowed England to secure an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
During the post-match presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet admitted, “We always want to play with a positive approach, but unfortunately some of us didn’t read the ball well, and they also bowled really well and didn’t allow us to score freely.”
As it happened: 2nd T20I
The Indian captain highlighted the team’s struggles in reading the ball effectively, attributing England’s bowlers’ skillful performance to the challenging situation.
She expressed the view that an additional 30-40 runs could have made a significant difference in the outcome.

“Another 30-40 runs could have made a huge difference. Proud of my team, we fought till the last run which is good to see,” said Harmanpreet, reflecting on the team’s efforts despite the low total.

“After losing early wickets, we were thinking 120, but couldn’t do it. But still, our bowlers were ready to take up the challenge and bowled the way we wanted.”
England’s dominant display in the match propelled them to an unassailable lead in the series. Skipper Heather Knight expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance and emphasised their goal to secure a 3-0 series victory in the final T20I.
“I thought it was quite hard for our openers, and I thought Renuka bowled really well,” said Knight.
Looking ahead to the upcoming one-off Test, Knight stated, “We have a Test match coming up, and we want to win the series 3-0.”
The Player of the Match, Charlotte Dean, credited the bowlers for creating a comfortable situation for her during the game.
“The bowlers around made it very comfortable and easier for me,” said Dean. She highlighted the importance of varying the pace in T20 cricket and shared insights into her strategy, stating, “I usually try to target the stumps more often.”
The third and final women’s T20I between India and England is scheduled for Sunday, where India will look to salvage pride after the series loss.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link


