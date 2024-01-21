রবিবার , ২১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৭ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
India vs England: Virat Kohli inches closer to another milestone | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India batting star Virat Kohli already has a plethora of records to his name and the run machine is on the verge of adding another feather to his illustrious cap. Virat recently broke master blaster Sachin Tendulkar‘s record of most ODI centuries during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The 35-year-old notched up his 50th ODI century against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in November last year, going past Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries.
Virat’s next assignment is the five-match Test series against England and the 35-year-old is set to complete 9000 runs in his Test career.

The opening Test of the five-Test series between India and England will begin in Hyderabad on January 25.

Virat, who is the fourth-highest run-getter for India in Tests, has 8848 runs in 113 Tests so far and needs 152 to reach the milestone. If he manages to score 152 or more runs, he will still remain fourth in the most run-getters tally of Indian batsmen. He has 29 fifties and 30 centuries under his belt.

Tendulkar is on top of the list with 15921 runs in 200 Tests, averaging 53.78.
India batting legend Rahul Dravid, currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team, is second in the tally. Dravid has 13265 runs in 163 Tests at an average of 52.63.

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh make T20I history with record-breaking batting display

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar is third in the list with 10122 runs in 125 Tests, averaging 51.12.
England drew their previous series against India at home 2-2.
However hosts India, unbeaten in a Test series since their 1-2 loss to England in the 2012-2013 season, remain a formidable opponent.





