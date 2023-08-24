বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৪ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৯ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
India Vs Ireland: As a cricketer, you always want responsibility: Jasprit Bumrah on captaincy | Cricket News

1692823345 photo


NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket with a Player of the Series performance as the comeback pacer led the visiting young Indian side to a 2-0 series win against Ireland on Wednesday. The three-match series ended with an abandoned third T20I due to rain in Dublin without a ball being bowled.
Bumrah, who made a comeback in the series after a long 11-month injury layoff, took four wickets in the two matches played in the series, at an average of 9.75.

“Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you’re waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, weather was fine in the morning,” Bumrah said in the post-match presentation about his comeback and the rain.
On captaining the second-string Indian team, Bumrah said that it was an honour.
“An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that. As a cricketer, you always want responsibility,” Bumrah said about his captaincy.

When asked about his injury layoff, Bumrah humorously replied that it was not one year.
“All good, no complaints. Not one year (out of the team), 10-11 months (he jokingly corrects presenter Alan Wilkins). Makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do,” Bumrah added.

cricket match

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said that hosts have a lot of positives from the series.
“Just periods of good cricket from us in patches. Lots of positives, but it’s about finishing those games off. Hopefully we’ll take these learnings. Brilliant to have India over and play in front of good crowds here. Would’ve been happier if we could’ve got some fresh faces out there tonight. It’s a buildup now for the next sort of 10 months,” Stirling said.





