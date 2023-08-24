India Vs Ireland: As a cricketer, you always want responsibility: Jasprit Bumrah on captaincy | Cricket News

“Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you’re waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, weather was fine in the morning,” Bumrah said in the post-match presentation about his comeback and the rain.

On captaining the second-string Indian team, Bumrah said that it was an honour.

“An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that. As a cricketer, you always want responsibility,” Bumrah said about his captaincy.

When asked about his injury layoff, Bumrah humorously replied that it was not one year.

“All good, no complaints. Not one year (out of the team), 10-11 months (he jokingly corrects presenter Alan Wilkins ). Makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do,” Bumrah added.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said that hosts have a lot of positives from the series.

“Just periods of good cricket from us in patches. Lots of positives, but it’s about finishing those games off. Hopefully we’ll take these learnings. Brilliant to have India over and play in front of good crowds here. Would’ve been happier if we could’ve got some fresh faces out there tonight. It’s a buildup now for the next sort of 10 months,” Stirling said.