India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: India show mettle in fightback on day three | Cricket News

Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli talk during their partnership on day three (Photo Source: X)

BENGALURU: The swagger with which India’s top-order batters went about their business at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Friday against New Zealand was quite unlike a team that is looking to save a Test. After all, they had just conceded a 356-run first-innings deficit.

For a team which had collapsed to a humiliating 46 all out in their first innings, there seemed no trace of anxiety when Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal strode out to bat towards the end of the second session.The intent was clear: play a fearless brand of cricket, the result be damned.

This, perhaps, is what sets Rohit & Co apart. Fear of failure isn’t a part of the team’s fibre.

It helped that the wicket had eased and the visiting pacers, who wreaked havoc the previous day, did not get as much purchase or seam movement as they had in the first innings. The fielding too had slipped a notch from the side that had plucked catches out of thin air, literally, in the first innings.

When stumps were drawn, India were 231/3 in 49 overs, 125 runs still in deficit, but the game appeared to have been brought to even keel. India would have been better placed had not Virat Kohli (70; 102b; 8×4; 1×6) been dismissed off the final ball of the day. He looked good for a bigger partnership with Sarfaraz Khan (70; 78b; 7×3; 3×6).

Even so, it was a good day for the spectators. They had cheered for ‘homeboy’ Rachin Ravindra (134; 157b; 13×4; 4×6), who went on to compile his second international century at this venue to help the visitors to a very competitive first-innings tally of 402.

Then, when the Indians came out to bat, it was as close to a highlight reel as one could get in this format.

Rohit, typically, began the assault, flicking Matt Henry through mid-on. He followed it up with another hit to the fence in the fourth over. Rohit (52; 63b, 8×4; 1×6) and Jaiswal (35) had India off to a flying start. That their association ended with 72 on board was in large part to the left-hander trying to increase the pace even further.

Jaiswal stepped out against Ajaz Patel (2/70), misjudged completely, and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell did the rest. Not long after, Rohit was foxed by an Ajaz delivery that straightened a bit to sneak onto the stumps.

Unlike Thursday, there were no infamous records. Instead, Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar to cross 9,000 runs in the format. Kohli and Sarfaraz turned the last session into a visual treat, until Glenn Philips dealt a body blow securing Kohli’s edge. A review only confirmed Kohli’s departure.

India have depth in batting but it will take momentous innings from the likes of Sarfaraz, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant (if he is fit) to pull off an improbable result.

Earlier, New Zealand had begun the day at 180/3, a 134-run lead, and the desperation for wickets was evident as Rohit shuffled his bowlers around.

Mohammed Siraj (2/84) secured the breakthrough in the 13th over, getting Daryl Mitchell to offer Jaiswal a thick edge at gully. Phillips and Henry’s wickets were mopped up by Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) in quick succession.

With the Black Caps at 233/7, India pressed hard to wrap up their innings but ran into the resolute Ravindra, who found the perfect foil in Tim Southee (65; 73b; 5×4; 4×6).

The duo frustrated the Indian attack, easily finding gaps and taking a special liking to R Ashwin (1/94) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99). At one point, the two were cruising along at over six an over.

Along the way, Southee hit his 93rd six, surpassing Virender Sehwag.