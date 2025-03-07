India Vs Pakistan: 20.6 crore viewers! JioStar breaks TV viewership records with India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli after their Champions Trophy match in Dubai. (ICC Photo)

JioStar has achieved new milestones in broadcasting live sporting events across TV and digital platforms, breaking TV records with the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match, which Star Sports has branded as the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ since 2021, attracted 20.6 crore TV viewers, establishing it as the second most-watched cricket match in BARC history, excluding World Cup matches.

The recent ‘Greatest Rivalry’ match on February 23 during Champions Trophy exceeded viewership of the previous India-Pakistan 50-over match from ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Dubai match ratings were approximately 11% higher than the Ahmedabad ODI World Cup match in 2023. The contest, which saw Virat Kohli become the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs, accumulated 2609 crore minutes of TV viewing time.

A JioStar – Sports spokesperson, in a media release, stated, “JioStar is scaling new heights as far as India’s experience of marquee sporting events is concerned. Combining the power of deep consumer focus, immersive storytelling, universalised access and incisive marketing, Star Sports has galvanised the interest in this age-old rivalry. We remain committed to serving fans, deepening fandom and recruiting new cohorts.”

The high-stakes match featured an unexpected highlight when cameras captured former captain MS Dhoni and actor Sunny Deol watching together. This moment resonated across the nation, becoming widely shared even among non-viewers.

Star Sports delivered engaging pre-match content, including special programmes like “Thank You Pakistan…Jeetega Hindustan” featuring cricket legends Navjot Singh Sidhu, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-Ul-Haq, alongside “Follow the Blues” showing Indian team preparations. Match day coverage began at 8:00 AM with “Dil Se India”. Oaksmith Cricket Live attracted 2.2 crore additional viewers besides the main match audience.

The 2025 Champions Trophy approaches its conclusion with undefeated India facing New Zealand in the final on March 9, Sunday. This presents another opportunity for Team India to secure victory following their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. The final’s coverage will commence at 8:00 AM across the JioStar network.