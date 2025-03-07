Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ৭ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২২শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

India Vs Pakistan: 20.6 crore viewers! JioStar breaks TV viewership records with India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৭, ২০২৫ ৫:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
India Vs Pakistan: 20.6 crore viewers! JioStar breaks TV viewership records with India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli after their Champions Trophy match in Dubai. (ICC Photo)

JioStar has achieved new milestones in broadcasting live sporting events across TV and digital platforms, breaking TV records with the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match, which Star Sports has branded as the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ since 2021, attracted 20.6 crore TV viewers, establishing it as the second most-watched cricket match in BARC history, excluding World Cup matches.
The recent ‘Greatest Rivalry’ match on February 23 during Champions Trophy exceeded viewership of the previous India-Pakistan 50-over match from ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Dubai match ratings were approximately 11% higher than the Ahmedabad ODI World Cup match in 2023. The contest, which saw Virat Kohli become the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs, accumulated 2609 crore minutes of TV viewing time.
Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A JioStar – Sports spokesperson, in a media release, stated, “JioStar is scaling new heights as far as India’s experience of marquee sporting events is concerned. Combining the power of deep consumer focus, immersive storytelling, universalised access and incisive marketing, Star Sports has galvanised the interest in this age-old rivalry. We remain committed to serving fans, deepening fandom and recruiting new cohorts.”
The high-stakes match featured an unexpected highlight when cameras captured former captain MS Dhoni and actor Sunny Deol watching together. This moment resonated across the nation, becoming widely shared even among non-viewers.

Gautam Gambhir chases history! India coach targets maiden ICC trophy in first final

Star Sports delivered engaging pre-match content, including special programmes like “Thank You Pakistan…Jeetega Hindustan” featuring cricket legends Navjot Singh Sidhu, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-Ul-Haq, alongside “Follow the Blues” showing Indian team preparations. Match day coverage began at 8:00 AM with “Dil Se India”. Oaksmith Cricket Live attracted 2.2 crore additional viewers besides the main match audience.
The 2025 Champions Trophy approaches its conclusion with undefeated India facing New Zealand in the final on March 9, Sunday. This presents another opportunity for Team India to secure victory following their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. The final’s coverage will commence at 8:00 AM across the JioStar network.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

আপনার শরীরে 'এই' জিনিস কমে গেলেই মুখ ভরবে ব্রণতে! চুল পড়বে, নখ হবে সাদা, তরতরিয়ে কমবে ওজন
আপনার শরীরে 'এই' জিনিস কমে গেলেই মুখ ভরবে ব্রণতে! চুল পড়বে, নখ হবে সাদা, তরতরিয়ে কমবে ওজন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শনির তামার পায়ে শনিদেব সমস্ত কিছুই ঢেলে দেবেন শনিদেব, টাকার ফোয়ারা সংসারে ৷ Shani In Meen with Copper leg will bring everything for 3 zodiacs.
শনির তামার পায়ে শনিদেব সমস্ত কিছুই ঢেলে দেবেন শনিদেব, টাকার ফোয়ারা সংসারে ৷ Shani In Meen with Copper leg will bring everything for 3 zodiacs.
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
India Vs Pakistan: 20.6 crore viewers! JioStar breaks TV viewership records with India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News
India Vs Pakistan: 20.6 crore viewers! JioStar breaks TV viewership records with India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Police Over His ‘Parental Sex’ Comment On India’s Got Latent
Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Police Over His ‘Parental Sex’ Comment On India’s Got Latent
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Centre’s Obsession With Image Management Derailing Efforts Against Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi

Centre’s Obsession With Image Management Derailing Efforts Against Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi

 গরমে এসি চলুক দীর্ঘক্ষণ! কয়েকটি নীতি মেনে চললেই কমবে খরচের ধাক্কা – News18 Bangla

গরমে এসি চলুক দীর্ঘক্ষণ! কয়েকটি নীতি মেনে চললেই কমবে খরচের ধাক্কা – News18 Bangla

 আরজি করে ধর্ষণকাণ্ডে দোষী সেই স্বেচ্ছাসেবক, সাজার আদেশ সোমবার

আরজি করে ধর্ষণকাণ্ডে দোষী সেই স্বেচ্ছাসেবক, সাজার আদেশ সোমবার

 ‘He was just toying around with Lankans’: Legendary Wasim Akram hails ‘exceptional’ Mohammed Shami | Cricket News

‘He was just toying around with Lankans’: Legendary Wasim Akram hails ‘exceptional’ Mohammed Shami | Cricket News

 প্রস্তাবিত বাজেট বৈষম্য আর লুটপাটের দলিল : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

প্রস্তাবিত বাজেট বৈষম্য আর লুটপাটের দলিল : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Varun Sharma and Others To Shoot In Delhi Soon

Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Varun Sharma and Others To Shoot In Delhi Soon

 কোটা সংস্কারে সংসদে আইন পাসের আগ পর্যন্ত আন্দোলন

কোটা সংস্কারে সংসদে আইন পাসের আগ পর্যন্ত আন্দোলন

 From Cold Air To DIY Masks, Here Are Some No-Heat, No-Damage Methods To Achieve Straight Hair Look

From Cold Air To DIY Masks, Here Are Some No-Heat, No-Damage Methods To Achieve Straight Hair Look

 নওগাঁয় ৪ উপজেলার স্মার্ট জাতীয় পরিচয়পত্র বিতরণ কার্যক্রমের উদ্বোধন

নওগাঁয় ৪ উপজেলার স্মার্ট জাতীয় পরিচয়পত্র বিতরণ কার্যক্রমের উদ্বোধন

 Rituparna Sengupta – The actress shares a post on late kitchen queen Shukla Mukherjee Rituparna Sengupta : আমার পরিবারের একজন চলে গেলেন! আপনজনকে হারিয়ে শোকস্তব্ধ ঋতুপর্ণা সেনগুপ্ত – News18 Bangla

Rituparna Sengupta – The actress shares a post on late kitchen queen Shukla Mukherjee Rituparna Sengupta : আমার পরিবারের একজন চলে গেলেন! আপনজনকে হারিয়ে শোকস্তব্ধ ঋতুপর্ণা সেনগুপ্ত – News18 Bangla
Advertise here