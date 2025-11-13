বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:০৩ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Kolkata? | Cricket News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Kolkata? | Cricket News


India vs South Africa (X)

The stage is set at the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, as Test cricket returns to the venue after six years with India facing South Africa in the opening match of the 2025 series. Fans can breathe easy — the weather forecast promises clear skies and perfect playing conditions throughout the five days.

Weather Report:

According to the latest updates, there is no threat of rain from November 14 to 18. Temperatures will range from a cool 18°C in the mornings to about 30°C in the afternoons, while humidity will hover around 60–70%. A light breeze is expected to flow across the ground, keeping conditions pleasant for players and spectators alike. Mornings may start with a hint of haze, especially during the first three days, but skies will clear as the day progresses.

Ryan Ten Doeschate press conference: On India Playing XI, Dhruv Jurel, workload management and more

This ideal weather means there should be no interruptions due to rain or bad light, ensuring fans get to enjoy a full five days of cricket.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to provide a balanced contest. Early morning moisture might help the seamers, with bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj likely to get some swing and movement. As the sun hardens the surface, batting will become easier, allowing stroke-makers to play more freely. By the third and fourth days, the pitch should begin to take turn, bringing spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar into the game.

Predicted playing XI:

India probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit BumrahSouth Africa probable XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso RabadaEden Gardens last hosted a Test in 2019, the famous pink-ball match against Bangladesh. Since then, Indian cricket has seen major changes — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Tests, and Shubman Gill now leads a new generation.As the World Test Champions South Africa arrive for this crucial clash, the combination of perfect weather, an iconic venue, and a new-look Indian team promises an exciting start to the series.





Source link

