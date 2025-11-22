রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test



IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: India staged a strong comeback in the final session of the second Test

India staged a strong comeback in the final session of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on Saturday, restricting the Proteas to 247/6 at stumps on Day 1. After looking comfortable at 156/2 at lunch and poised for a big first-innings total, South Africa lost momentum as India’s bowlers struck regularly in the final session, taking four crucial wickets for 91 runs.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who had been in good touch, was the first to fall after the break, dismissed for 41 by Ravindra Jadeja. Tristan Stubbs, batting fluently on 49, was next to depart, handing Kuldeep Yadav his second wicket of the match. Shortly after crossing 200, South Africa suffered another blow when Wiaan Mulder was removed for 13, with Kuldeep striking again. Tony de Zorzi became the final wicket of the day, dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 28, leaving South Africa wobbling at 247/6.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as India’s standout bowler with figures of 3/48, while Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, and Jadeja claimed a wicket each. The red-soil surface offered good bounce, and the Indian bowlers ensured that no South African batter could convert a start into a big score.

South Africa began the second session at 82/1 with Rickelton and Bavuma at the crease. Kuldeep provided the first breakthrough after tea, removing opener Ryan Rickelton for 35. Stubbs and Bavuma then steadied the innings with a superb third-wicket stand, carefully navigating the conditions before gradually increasing the scoring rate. Stubbs hit two boundaries off Siraj and launched his first six against Kuldeep in the 42nd over.

Bavuma also reached a milestone, completing 1000 Test runs as South Africa captain, becoming the ninth player to achieve the feat and the joint-second fastest for his country. India’s DRS challenge earlier in the day against Bavuma, for an attempted sweep, was unsuccessful, as replays confirmed the ball missed the leg stump.

Earlier, South Africa had made 82/1 in the first session after electing to bat, with Bumrah removing Aiden Markram for 38. The historic Guwahati Test has seen the Proteas take advantage of a wicket that offers good bounce, but India’s disciplined bowling in the final session ensured the hosts finished the day with momentum.

Brief Scores: South Africa 247/6 (Tristan Stubbs 49, Temba Bavuma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3/48) vs India





