রবিবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২রা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

India vs Sri Lanka: What will happen if rain washes out Asia Cup final on Sunday | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৩ ১২:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1694931586 photo


NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to face defending champions Sri Lanka in the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the looming threat of rain casts a shadow over this crucial match.
The cricketing giants have 13 Asian titles (across T20s & ODIs) between them. India have seven Asia Cup titles to their name – 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018.
Sri Lanka clinched the prestigious titles in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and most recently in 2022.India haven’t won any title in the past five years. Sunday presents them with an excellent opportunity to break that disappointing streak when they face the Lankans in the title clash.

1 (2)

India’s most recent title, across all formats, was in 2018 when the ‘Men in Blue’ cruised to a thrilling victory over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final, winning by just three wickets in Dubai.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who entered the 2022 edition as underdogs and won the title, will look for an encore.

WHAT IF THE ASIA CUP FINAL IS WASHED OUT?
Weather in Sri Lanka has played a big role in this edition of the continental event.

3

Throughout the ‘Super 4’ stage of the Asia Cup, Colombo experienced persistent cloud cover and rain, and the forecast for the final showdown between India and Sri Lanka doesn’t appear any more promising.

According to the latest weather updates for Sunday, thunderstorms with intermittent showers throughout the afternoon and evening may disrupt play.

Asia Cup 2023 final: No Axar Patel as India faces Sri Lanka

However, much like the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match, the final also has a reserve day in case rain plays spoilsport on Sunday.
In case the final can’t be completed on both the days (Sept 17 and the reserved day on Sept 18), India and Sri Lanka would share the honours as joint winners.
If that happens, it won’t be the first time that the two Asian nations would be declared joint-title winners.
In 2002, India and Sri Lanka were declared co-champions of the Champions Trophy after the scheduled day of play as well as the reserve day produced no result.





