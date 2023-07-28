India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Highlights: Spinners shine as India beat West Indies by five wickets | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India secured a resounding five-wicket win over the West Indies in the opening One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Opting to field first, India’s spin duo, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav orchestrated the downfall of the West Indies batting line-up, bundling them out for a paltry 114 runs in just 23 overs.

As it happened: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

India’s decision to open the bowling with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and debutant Mukesh Kumar proved to be a masterstroke. The pair kept the West Indian batsmen in check with a disciplined and economical opening spell. However, it was the spinners who turned the tide in India’s favour.

Jadeja registered impressive figures of 3/37 in 6 overs, while Kuldeep spun a web around the batsmen, returning astonishing figures of 4/6 in 3 overs. Their devastating partnership dismantled the West Indies’ batting order and set the stage for a comfortable chase for the Indian team.

West Indies’ skipper Shai Hope put up a valiant fight, top-scoring with a gritty 43, but the lack of substantial partnerships and support from the rest of the batting line-up hindered the hosts from posting a competitive total.

Chasing a modest target, India’s batting order bore a unique look. Skipper Rohit Sharma took on an unorthodox role, coming in as low as No. 7, while the reliable Virat Kohli didn’t even get a chance to wield the willow.

The strategic decision was aimed at providing valuable game time to the middle-order batsmen, a crucial aspect in honing their skills and building confidence ahead of major tournaments, especially the highly anticipated World Cup.

Ishan Kishan seized the opportunity with gusto, showcasing his attacking prowess and temperament at the crease. The young left-hander composed a brilliant half-century, scoring 52 runs off 46 balls, steering India to a comfortable victory in just 22.5 overs.

While Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Hardik Pandya (5) failed to capitalise on their chances, Kishan’s heroics firmly put his name in contention for the crucial role of the third/reserve opener or a middle-order option.

The pitch at Kensington Oval provided a fascinating contest between bat and ball. It offered significant turn and bounce, making it challenging for the batsmen from both sides to settle and find their rhythm.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the standout bowler for the West Indies, creating problems for the Indian batsmen with his probing lines and variations. However, the modest total set by the hosts did not prove to be enough to mount a serious challenge against India’s robust batting line-up.

India’s strategic approach in the match, giving priority to experimenting with the batting order, stemmed from the need to identify and solidify the best combination before major tournaments. With chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar present at the match, these well-thought-out moves reflected the team management’s foresight in planning for the future. India’s top three batsmen have consistently piled up runs in the past, but the middle-order has often struggled due to a lack of substantial game time.

(With inputs from PTI)