India vs West Indies Tests: Top three player battles to watch out for | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: While on paper the upcoming Test series may seem like a mismatch, with India being the top-ranked Test side and the West Indies ranked eighth, the home team still possesses the firepower to put up a tough challenge for the visitors.India will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing loss in the World Test Championship final against Australia.On the other hand, the West Indies, who failed to qualify for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, will be eager to uplift the mood of their fans with a strong performance in the Test series.Here Timesofindia.com highlights the top three player battles which could have a big impact on the outcome of the upcoming Test series:

Both players have a wealth of experience in Test cricket and have been instrumental in their teams’ success over the years. The battle between Kohli and Roach will be a clash of their respective strengths. Kohli will look to assert his dominance as a batsman and make amends for his below-par record in the Caribbean, while Roach will aim to use his experience and skill to trouble Kohli and other Indian batsmen with his intelligent bowling.

Against the West Indies, Kohli has scored 822 runs overall at an average of 43.26, including two centuries and five half-centuries. However, his record in the Caribbean is below par compared to the high standards he has set for himself. In the Caribbean islands, Virat has so far scored 463 Test runs at an average of 35.61.

On the other hand, Roach, once known for his sheer pace, has evolved and become a more intelligent bowler since his comeback to the West Indies team in 2021. Roach has been a consistent performer, particularly at home, where he has claimed 180 wickets at an impressive average of 21.92 in 41 Tests. He even dismissed Kohli for a first-ball duck in the final innings of the last series in 2019, which India won 2-0.

Test records:

Virat Kohli — M 109 | I 185 | R 8479 | HS 254* | Ave. 48.72 | SR 55.34 | 28x100s | 28x50s

Kemar Roach — M 77 | I 140 | W 261 | BBI 6/48 | Ave. 27.44 | Econ. 3.08 | SR 53.3 | 11x5w

Ajinkya Rahane vs Shannon Gabriel

The battle between Rahane and Gabriel is expected to be a key matchup in the series. Rahane, the vice-captain of the Indian team, will be looking to continue his good form, while Gabriel, known for his pace and height, will be aiming to dismiss the Indian batsman early.

Rahane is making a comeback to the Indian Test setup and showed his prowess in the recent WTC final against Australia, where he played two important innings of 89 and 46. Additionally, Rahane has an outstanding record against the West Indies, boasting an incredible average of 90.71 against them. Overall he has scored 635 runs in 10 innings, including two centuries and four half-centuries. His record gets even better in the Caribbean, where he averages a staggering 102.50 with 514 runs in just eight innings.

However, Gabriel, known for his pace and ability to generate bounce due to his height, will pose a challenge for Rahane. Gabriel has an impressive home record, claiming 86 wickets in 28 Tests at an average of 26.16. In the previous series in 2019, Gabriel managed to dismiss Rahane in both innings of the first Test. However, Rahane had already made significant contributions with innings of 81 and 102 in that match, which earned him the Man-of-the-Match award.

Gabriel will be determined to get Rahane’s wicket early to prevent him from scoring big runs, especially considering Rahane’s remarkable performances in the Caribbean in the past.

Test records:

Ajinkya Rahane — M 83 | I 142 | R 5066 | HS 188 | Ave. 38.96 | SR 49.62 | 12x100s | 26x50s

Shannon Gabriel — M 58 | I 102 | W 261 | BBI 8/62 | Ave. 31.95 | Econ. 3.40 | SR 56.3 | 6x5w

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Kraigg Brathwaite

Ashwin, India’s premier off-spinner, has a remarkable record against the West Indies, both with the ball and the bat. On the other hand, Brathwaite, the Windies’ skipper, will be looking to lead by example and make an impact with his batting.

The contest between Ashwin and Brathwaite will be a fascinating one, with Ashwin’s ability to extract turn and bounce posing a challenge for Brathwaite. Brathwaite’s captaincy and resilience as an opener will be tested against the wily Ashwin, who will be eager to contribute significantly in both departments of the game.

Against the West Indies, Ashwin has been particularly dominant, taking 60 wickets at an impressive average of 21.85. Additionally, Ashwin has showcased his batting prowess against the Windies too, accumulating 552 runs at an average of 50.18, including four centuries.

Brathwaite, the West Indies’ opening batter and captain, will be aiming to uplift his team after their disappointment of missing out on the ODI World Cup. As an opener, Brathwaite’s role will be crucial in providing a solid start and building the innings for the team. However, his ability to stay at the crease and anchor the innings for a long time could depend on the outcome of his battle against Ashwin, who will be hungry to make an impact after being benched for the WTC final.

Test records:

Ravichandran Ashwin:

Bowling — M 92 | I 174 | W 474 | BBI 7/59 | Ave. 23.93 | Econ. 2.76 | SR 51.8 | 32x5w

Batting — M 92 | I 131 | R 3129 | HS 124 | Ave. 26.97 | SR 54.37 | 5x100s | 13x50s

Kraigg Brathwaite: M 85 | I 163 | R 5349 | HS 212 | Ave. 34.96 | SR 40.72 | 12x100s | 28x50s