‘India will screw Pakistan’: Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad | Cricket News

Former India cricketer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad on Thursday called Pakistan a “rogue state” and expressed support for the Indian armed forces after they successfully thwarted the attacks from Pakistan.Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but those were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems.“What a complete rogue state Pakistan is.India will screw them like how,” Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X.Former India opener Virender Sehwag was among several sportsters who took to social media to blamed Pakistan for choosing to heighten tension when it had the “opportunity to keep quiet.”“War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save their terrorist assets, which speaks so much about them.“Our forces will reply most appropriately, a manner Pakistan will never forget,” Sehwag wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated. The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists attacked and killed 26 tourists — 25 Indians and one Nepali near Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir in April.On Thursday, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot, putting the entire league at risk of being called off.