Advertise here
শনিবার , ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ২৫শে মাঘ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

Indian cricketers seek divine blessings at Jagannath temple before 2nd ODI against England – Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৫ ৩:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Indian cricketers seek divine blessings at Jagannath temple before 2nd ODI against England – Watch

Advertise here


Advertise here
Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel visited the temple early in the morning. (X Photo)

NEW DELHI: Three Indian cricketers visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday, a day before their second ODI match against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel sought blessings from the trinity deities – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath during their early morning visit. The players were provided tight security and smooth darshan arrangements.
Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel.

Delhi Election Results 2025

SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Indian team is scheduled for a net practice session at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack later on Saturday.
The police have implemented extensive security measures for the players’ transportation between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh mentioned that due to the team’s practice schedule at Barabati Stadium, a traffic advisory has been issued for public convenience.
“Around 50 platoons of forces have been deployed,” the police commissioner said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

দীর্ঘ ১৭ বছর পর কর্ণফুলীতে জামায়াতে ইসলামীর সহযোগী সদস্য সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
দীর্ঘ ১৭ বছর পর কর্ণফুলীতে জামায়াতে ইসলামীর সহযোগী সদস্য সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি থেকে রোজার আগের দিন পর্যন্ত মাঠে থাকবে বিএনপি
১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি থেকে রোজার আগের দিন পর্যন্ত মাঠে থাকবে বিএনপি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ফ্যাশন ফটোগ্রাফির নামে এসব কী চলত ঘরে? ভয়াবহ কাণ্ড যাদবপুরে…! যা জানা গেল fashion photography Jadavpur women physically assault Case 2 accused Arrested Investigation Begins jadavpur thana
ফ্যাশন ফটোগ্রাফির নামে এসব কী চলত ঘরে? ভয়াবহ কাণ্ড যাদবপুরে…! যা জানা গেল fashion photography Jadavpur women physically assault Case 2 accused Arrested Investigation Begins jadavpur thana
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nadia News: বিয়েবাড়ি ফেল! ফুচকা স্টল থেকে আইস্ক্রিম, সরস্বতী পুজোর খাওয়া-দাওয়ায় নজির গড়ল সরকারি স্কুল
Nadia News: বিয়েবাড়ি ফেল! ফুচকা স্টল থেকে আইস্ক্রিম, সরস্বতী পুজোর খাওয়া-দাওয়ায় নজির গড়ল সরকারি স্কুল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
レンチ | KNIPEX(クニペックス)981505 絶縁T型六角棒レンチ 1000V :ds-1849519:ARINKURIN.shop – 通販

レンチ | KNIPEX(クニペックス)981505 絶縁T型六角棒レンチ 1000V :ds-1849519:ARINKURIN.shop – 通販

 কেশবপুর ভোটগ্রহণ কর্মকর্তাদের উদ্দেশ্যে ব্রিফিং করেন নির্বাচন কমিশনার

কেশবপুর ভোটগ্রহণ কর্মকর্তাদের উদ্দেশ্যে ব্রিফিং করেন নির্বাচন কমিশনার

 আনোয়ারায় দিনদুপুরে প্রবাসীর বাড়িতে হামলা-ভাঙচুর

আনোয়ারায় দিনদুপুরে প্রবাসীর বাড়িতে হামলা-ভাঙচুর

 Sheezam Khan Arrested In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case, Pankaj Tripathi Debuts Vajpayee Biopic Look

Sheezam Khan Arrested In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case, Pankaj Tripathi Debuts Vajpayee Biopic Look

 ফিলিপাইনের ভাইস-প্রেসিডেন্ট অভিশংসিত

ফিলিপাইনের ভাইস-প্রেসিডেন্ট অভিশংসিত

 ‘যারা মুজিবনগর দিবস পালন করে না, তারা পাকিস্তানের চর’

‘যারা মুজিবনগর দিবস পালন করে না, তারা পাকিস্তানের চর’

 গাজার শরণার্থীশিবিরে ইসরাইলি হামলায় নিহত ৯০

গাজার শরণার্থীশিবিরে ইসরাইলি হামলায় নিহত ৯০

 কোন বিচারক অবিচার করলে তার বিরুদ্ধে দ্রুত ব্যবস্থা: প্রধান বিচারপতি – Corporate Sangbad

কোন বিচারক অবিচার করলে তার বিরুদ্ধে দ্রুত ব্যবস্থা: প্রধান বিচারপতি – Corporate Sangbad

 PKL: UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-33 | Pro-Kabaddi-League News

PKL: UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-33 | Pro-Kabaddi-League News

 বাংলাদেশের রেল খাতে বিনিয়োগে স্পেনের আগ্রহ

বাংলাদেশের রেল খাতে বিনিয়োগে স্পেনের আগ্রহ
Advertise here