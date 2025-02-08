Indian cricketers seek divine blessings at Jagannath temple before 2nd ODI against England – Watch

Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel visited the temple early in the morning. (X Photo)

NEW DELHI: Three Indian cricketers visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday, a day before their second ODI match against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy , and Axar Patel sought blessings from the trinity deities – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath during their early morning visit. The players were provided tight security and smooth darshan arrangements.

The Indian team is scheduled for a net practice session at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack later on Saturday.

The police have implemented extensive security measures for the players’ transportation between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh mentioned that due to the team’s practice schedule at Barabati Stadium, a traffic advisory has been issued for public convenience.

“Around 50 platoons of forces have been deployed,” the police commissioner said.