মঙ্গলবার , ১৮ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৪ঠা চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Indian runner gets four-year ban for failed dope test | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৮, ২০২৫ ৬:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Archana Jadhav (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Indian long-distance runner Archana Jadhav has been handed a four-year ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance, Oxandrolone, during a doping test conducted at the Pune Half-Marathon in December 2024. The World AthleticsAthletes Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed the sanction on Tuesday, citing Jadhav’s lack of contestation despite multiple reminders as an implicit admission of guilt.
Oxandrolone, a synthetic anabolic steroid, is known for enhancing muscle growth and protein production, providing an unfair advantage in endurance sports.

The ban has been in effect since January 7, with Jadhav under provisional suspension since then. On February 25, she responded to the AIU’s violation charge via email, stating, “I am extremely sorry sir…I welcome your decision.”
According to the AIU, Jadhav’s response indicated she did not wish to request a hearing and was content with the ruling. However, she was given until March 3 to officially admit to the Anti-Doping Rule Violation. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) sent a reminder on February 28, but Jadhav did not respond.
Furthermore, the AIU stated that Jadhav failed to prove that her violation was unintentional.
“…the Athlete is deemed to have committed the Anti-Doping Rule Violations…,” the AIU noted in its statement.
As a result, Jadhav has been disqualified from all competitions dating back to December 15, 2024. She must forfeit all medals, awards, ranking points, prize money, and appearance fees earned during this period.
The AIU also revealed that while Jadhav initially expressed interest in a ‘B’ sample test, she did not follow through with the required steps. Despite being given an extended deadline to cover the cost of testing, she failed to respond or make the necessary payment.
“…on 22 January 2025, the AIU wrote to the Athlete and provided her with an extended deadline by which to make the full payment of the costs of the B Sample analysis to World Athletics…” the statement read.
She was required to confirm her availability by January 24 but did not comply. Later, she informed authorities that she had been hospitalized due to illness but only after the stipulated deadline of January 17 had passed.
Jadhav last competed in the elite Indian women’s category at the Delhi Half Marathon in October 2024, finishing fourth with a time of 1:20:21 behind Lili Das, Kavita Yadav, and Priti Lamba.
Her personal bests include 35:44.26 in the 10,000m, 10:28.82 in the 3,000m, and 1:20:21 in the half marathon.
She had also submitted reports from Agilus Diagnostics, which contained the results of several drug tests showing negative results from a urine sample.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Find out how to watch IPL 2025 in Canada and the USA.





Source link

