শনিবার , ২৫ মে ২০২৪ | ১১ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Indian women’s compound team clinches third consecutive Archery World Cup gold | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৫, ২০২৪ ৫:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1716635137 photo



msid 110419988,imgsize 91962

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s compound archery team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami, achieved a remarkable feat by securing their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal at the stage two event.
The trio demonstrated their dominance by defeating Turkey’s team of Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer, and Begum Yuva in a convincing fashion, finishing with a score of 232-226.
The Indian team, ranked number one in the world, showcased their skill and consistency right from the start of the match. They maintained a steady six-point lead throughout the final, ensuring that Turkey never had a chance to close the gap.

This victory marks the continuation of their winning streak, having previously claimed gold at the World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai and at Stage 4 of the event in Paris last year.
Mixed Team Silver for India
In addition to the women’s team success, India also secured a silver medal in the compound mixed team event. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Priyansh Jain competed in the final against the USA’s Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan. Despite an early lead, the Indian duo could not maintain their momentum and eventually lost by two points, with a final score of 155-153.
The match began promisingly for India, with Jyothi and Priyansh shooting a near-perfect 39 out of 40 in the first end, establishing a two-point lead. However, they struggled with consistency in the subsequent rounds. The USA pair managed to level the score by the halfway mark and edged out the Indians with a perfect score in the third end, ultimately securing the gold medal.
Individual Performances
In the individual events, Prathamesh Fuge came close to securing a bronze medal but was narrowly defeated by world number one Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands in a shoot-off. Fuge had earlier upset world number six Nico Wiener of Austria in the quarterfinals. Despite overcoming a two-point deficit to force a tiebreaker, he lost in the shoot-off, missing out on his maiden World Cup individual medal.
Fuge also competed in the compound men’s individual semifinal, where he was defeated by world number seven James Lutz of the USA with a score of 143-148.
(Wit inputs from PTI)





Source link

