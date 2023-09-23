শনিবার , ২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Indian wushu player says she’s ‘alright’ | Asian Games 2023 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৩, ২০২৩ ৮:৪৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1695480281 photo



msid 103892990,imgsize 48122

NEW DELHI: Indian wushu player Mepung Lamgu, who failed to make it to the Asian Games because of diplomatic issues with China, on Saturday said she is “alright”, providing relief to her family members in Arunachal Pradesh.
“I am alright and currently in SAI Hostel,” wrote Lamgu on her newly-opened social media account ‘X’, a day after her brother in Arunachal Pradesh said that she had gone incommunicado after being denied visa to travel to China for the Games.

“I am in constant touch with my family and there’s nothing to worry about. Thanks for the concern and support,” she added.
She also attached a photo of her having breakfast with SAI officers.
“We stand with the three #AsianGames2022 bound Wushu athletes, taking the utmost care for them at this hour. The three athletes are being taken care of at the SAI Hostel,” the media department of the nodal sports body posted.

Lamgu, along with Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega were denied accreditation, which also works as visa, by the Chinese authorities.
They were part of the 11-member wushu contingent but after reaching airport, the trio had to return to their SAI hostel after being denied visa.
The northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is viewed by China in its entirety as Chinese territory.
According to her brother Gandhi Lamgu, who is a doctor in Itanagar, she was crying inconsolably after the denial of proper visa.
“Now she’s not even taking our calls, and it’s coming switched off. So we are also very worried about her, kahin kuch kar na de ro ro ke (hope she doesn’t take any extreme step as she is crying inconsolably),” Gandhi had told PTI on Friday.
Lamgu, who won a silver and a bronze at the Moscow Wushu Star meet last two years, was a medal prospect for India at the Asian Games.
Mepung made her first mark as a junior by winning a bronze in the International Wushu Championship in Georgia in 2016.
She then went on to win two gold medals in Moscow Wushu Star 2022, and this year she won a bronze in the same meet at Moscow.
She also shone at the Gujarat National Games, returning with a gold medal and then visited her hometown in Seppa.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Cu chattralig
নিয়ন্ত্রণহীন চবি ছাত্রলীগ
বাংলাদেশ
1695480281 photo
Indian wushu player says she’s ‘alright’ | Asian Games 2023 News
খেলাধুলা
3467227 HYP 0 FEATUREkmc 20230912 150448 copy 1200x800 8
Health Benefits Of Sour Yogurt: বাড়তি ওজন, ডায়াবেটিস, উচ্চ রক্তচাপ সব কিছুর সমাধান টক দই! জানুন বিশেষজ্ঞের মত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news18 bl zb 2023 09 2c3dd4bf60ff735c3c941f656c0e7796
Aditi Prabhudeva To Play A Cop In Her Next Kannada Film Alexa
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mallika sherawat

Mallika Sherawat on Using Her Mother’s Surname

 studio project 10 35

As Covid-19 Cases Surge, Don’t Forget To Try These Asanas To Boost Your Immunity

 1648449298 photo

IPL 2022: I have devoted my life to bowling fast and can produce great results for Gujarat Titans for a Team India comeback, says Varun Aaron | Cricket News

 1678690429 photo

Hockey Pro League: Indian-origin Anand Gupte hopes to make his dream Australia debut count | Hockey News

 57

বেলকুচিতে প্রধান আসামিকে বাদ দিয়ে চার্জশিট দাখিল, ওসি বদলী – Corporate Sangbad

 wm zelenskyfoxnews1

রাশিয়ার উপর কঠোর যুক্তরাষ্ট্র, ইইউ ততটা নয়—জেলেনস্কি

 IMG 20220927 WA0001

ডোমসার বাজার বণিক সমিতির কমিটি ঘোষণা ও ফুল দিয়ে বরন

 1624155135 fathers day wishes new1

Images, Wishes, Greetings and Messages to Make Your Daddy Dearest Feel Special

 primary school ok new 750x563 1

শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে ছুটি ১২ জুন পর্যন্ত

 wm CTG 3

ফেসবুকে অশ্লীল ছবি ছড়ানোর অভিযোগে গ্রেফতার ‘প্রেমিক’