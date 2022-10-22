শনিবার , ২২ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Indians highest buyers of tickets for T20 World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২২, ২০২২ ১০:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1666413835 photo


NEW DELHI: There will be a sea of blue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) this Sunday when India takes on Pakistan – the Choti Diwali super thriller of the ongoing T20 World Cup Down Under. Indians have emerged as the single largest buyers of tickets for the tournament outside of the host continent.
“We have sold just under 16,000 tickets to Indian residents. That is the most for any country outside of Australia, ahead of the UK and USA,” a T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee official told TOI on Friday. Asked how many tickets have in all been sold so far, he added, “We will not release a figure at this stage but we are anticipating up to eight lakh attendance across the 45 matches of this event.”
Regular tickets for the India-Pakistan fixture had been sold months in advance, with the maximum demand for ticket sales for the tournament coming from India.
“For the ICC World Cup, we expect 18-20,000 supporters from India to travel to Australia this month and the next. The biggest draw has been the India-Pak Sunday Blockbuster. This growth is primarily due to the tripling of direct flights between India and Australia. Pre-Covid there were eight flights per week by Air India and now this figure has risen to 24 as Qantas has also started flights to Delhi and Bengaluru,” Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia country manager (India and Gulf), told TOI. Qantas has resumed India non-stops after over a decade.
Overall, the biggest revival in international inbound to Australia is from India after neighbouring New Zealand ever since the continent opened up late last year. In April-August 2022, visitors from India had reached 86% of same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Now thanks to the “ICC T20 World Cup, holidays, weddings, honeymooners, visiting friends and relatives and return of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing & exhibitions) travel,” Australia hopes to touch the record 4 lakh visitors from India seen in 2019 before the end of this calendar year.
“India is the biggest mid to long haul inbound source of travellers for Australia now, post the continent’s reopening. Australia has consistently seen a 30% increase in visa lodgements (applications) from India week on week and the forward bookings are very strong. India will be the first inbound market to recover to 2019 levels among all our source countries,” Kashikar said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20221022 WA0000
শেখ রাসেল স্মৃতি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনাল খেলা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm FOOD
পেনিনসুলায় চলছে ছয় দেশের বৈচিত্র্যময় ‘খাবার উৎসব’
বাংলাদেশ
1666413835 photo
Indians highest buyers of tickets for T20 World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
two dogs inside doghouse Inna Astakhova Shutterstock 1
দীপাবলিতে বাড়ির পোষ্য়টি যেন থাকে সুরক্ষিত! কীভাবে রাখবেন ওকে, জানেন?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
prothomalo bangla 2020 12 b6ff5f35 32fe 4f61 8044 016062da3586 79508095 85a6 4583 86b7 ef4c2fd00c07

সড়ক ভোগান্তির কষ্ট দেখতে দেখতে অনেকে দুনিয়া ছেড়ে চলে গেছেন: আতিকুল

 1658824862 photo

Neeraj Chopra: Medal favourite Neeraj Chopra ruled out with injury | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

 Sabrina Arif

ডা. সাবরিনা-আরিফসহ ৮ জনের ১১ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 wm London visit sb

বাংলাদেশসহ ৩১ দেশের ওপর নিষেধাজ্ঞা প্রত্যাহার করলো যুক্তরাজ্য

 urvashi rautela

Urvashi Rautela Attends Final Cut’s Screening, Walks Red Carpet In White Gown

 wm Khulna varsity Edit

খুবির ৩৩৫ কোটি টাকার প্রকল্পের মেয়াদ ২ বছর বৃদ্ধির সুপারিশ

 wm BNP Logo 22 09 2021

রাজপথে এক দফার আন্দোলনে ‘সঠিক সময়ে’র অপেক্ষা বিএনপির

 received 536723527508259

সিএমপি’র কোতোয়ালী থানার অভিযানঃ ০৯ ভরি স্বর্ণের বার সহ ০১ জন গ্রেফতার

 main 20

Healthy Lifestyle: দীর্ঘ সময় ধরে সঙ্গমের অভ্যেস? বিশেষজ্ঞরা বলছেন, ‘এই’ সময়টুকুতেই আপনি হতে পারেন সেরা!

 received 223976925860405 scaled

তথ্যমন্ত্রীর উদ্যোগে রাঙ্গুনিয়াবাসীর জন্য লাশবাহী ফ্রিজার ভ্যান হস্তান্তর