খেলাধুলা

India's football apex body enforces SC order, bars officials from holding posts in both national and state units | Football News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has implemented a key constitutional clause following a Supreme Court directive. This clause prevents officials from simultaneously holding positions in both national and state football organisations. The Supreme Court had instructed AIFF to adopt Article 25.3 (c) and (d) within three weeks of its October 15 order. These articles specifically prevent executive committee members of the national body from holding state association positions. The current AIFF administration, led by President Kalyan Chaubey, will not be affected by this change until their term ends in September 2026.“The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday formally adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d) of the Constitution as directed by the Supreme Court (SC) of India, pursuant to its order dated October 15, 2025,” stated the national federation. These constitutional articles clearly state that AIFF executive committee office bearers cannot simultaneously hold positions in state associations.“The AIFF Constitution is now in accordance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and the framework recommended by Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao. With this, a matter pending since 2017 stands conclusively resolved,” AIFF said in a statement.“The AlFF expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all stakeholders and contributors whose time, effort, and cooperation were integral to the successful completion of this process. In alignment with the statutes of FIFA and the AFC, the AIFF remains committed to its mandate to develop, govern, and promote football across India.”The AIFF approved these changes during a virtual Special General Meeting.Previously, on October 12, the AIFF had adopted the Supreme Court-approved constitution but had excluded two controversial articles: 23.3 and 25.3 (c) and (d), awaiting further court direction.The Supreme Court had approved the draft constitution on September 19, prepared by former judge L Nageswara Rao, with some modifications. The federation was given four weeks to adopt it.Two specific clauses caused concerns among top officials. These related to requiring Supreme Court approval for amendments and the prohibition of dual positions in national and state units.The Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, validated the current executive committee’s election under President Chaubey. They determined that new elections were unnecessary given the one-year remaining tenure.





