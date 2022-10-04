মঙ্গলবার , ৪ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৯শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India’s Mumtaz Khan named FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৪, ২০২২ ৫:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
1664883712 photo


NEW DELHI: India forward Mumtaz Khan was on Tuesday named the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year on the back of her stellar role during the country’s campaign at the Junior World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.
The 19-year-old Mumtaz, who hails from Lucknow, had scored eight goals in six matches, including a hat-trick, during India’s fourth-place finishing campaign in Potchefstroom in April.
She finished in third place on the list of top scorers in the World Cup. She failed to score in just one game throughout the tournament, against Netherlands.

Mumtaz scored both the goals for India in the crucial 2-2 tie in the bronze medal match against England, but the team couldn’t get over the line in the ensuing shoot-out to end at fourth place.
“I cannot believe that I have won this award. It is the hard work of our entire team over the year that has paid off, and I dedicate the win to my team,” Mumtaz said.
“I feel the award is a sign that the hard work that I have put over the past year on the training grounds has helped me improve a lot as a player. But this is just the beginning of my career. I wish to continue the learning process and will continue the hard work to improve upon my game.”

Mumtaz edged Belgium’s Charlotte Englebert by a margin of just three points after votes were cast by experts (40%), teams (20%), fans (20%) and media (20%). The young Indian finished with a total of 32.9 points, with Englebert coming in second with 29.9 points. Luna Fokke from the Netherlands finished third with 16.9 points.
Mumtaz also emerged as India’s leading goal-scorer at the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s 2022 where she scored five goals in four games, including a hat-trick against the hosts Switzerland.
Timothee Clement of France was voted FIH Men’s Rising Star of the Year.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg
গৃহবধূ ও কিশোরীকে ধর্ষণের পর ভিডিও, যুবক গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1664883712 photo
India’s Mumtaz Khan named FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
floor
ঘরের মধ্যেই রয়েছে এইসব কিছু, সহজেই কাজে লাগান ঘর পরিষ্কারের কাজে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221004 WA0011
কুমারখালীতে জাতীয় কন্যা শিশু দিবস উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Fakhrul BNP

বিরোধীদল দমনে সরকার বেপরোয়া হয়ে উঠেছে: ফখরুল

 wm Bus Driver And Helper Arrested by RAB 21 11 2021 3

বদরুন্নেসার ছাত্রীকে ‘ধর্ষণের হুমকি’দেওয়া হেলপার ও বাসচালক আটক

 wm Khaleda Zia File Photo 24 06 2022

বাসায় ফিরলেন খালেদা জিয়া

 jamuna group 20220220135829 20220309092656 20220321101248 20220402073212 20220406125921 20220412130200 20220419072923 20220507124344 20220525074557 20220530132746 20220606080317 20220609142015

ওয়ার্ল্ডফিশ বাংলাদেশের নিয়োগ বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ

 anushka ranjan

Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aly Goni Join Team Bride; See Pics

 somrat10

সম্রাটের জামিন বাতিল চেয়ে দুদকের আবেদন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm afghanistan final

আফগানিস্তানে জোড়া ভূমিকম্প, ২৬ মৃত্যু

 1623747811 photo

India and New Zealand have earned their place in the WTC final, says Kumar Sangakkara | Cricket News

 1622818276 joel kinnamen

Joel Kinnamen Speaks Out Against ‘Suicide Squad’

 IMG 20220925 WA0006

বজ্রপাত প্রতিরোধে কাঁশিমাড়িতে তিন কিলোমিটার রাস্তায় তালবীজ বপন