সোমবার , ৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৪শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India’s T20I squad for Afghanistan series: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to T20I side after 14-month gap | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৪ ৮:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1704682408 photo



msid 106621535,imgsize 71042

NEW DELHI: For the first time in 14 months, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to take the field in a T20I for India after the national selection committee named the two veterans in the team for the three-match home series against Afghanistan starting on January 11. The development comes at a time when the Indian team management is trying to settle on a core group of players for the T20 World Cup in June.
With Hardik Pandya expectedly ruled out due to his ankle injury, Rohit has been asked to lead the T20I team again for the first time since the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Interestingly, the team management and the previous selection committee had decided to move on from the star batting duo after 2022’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Hardik had been leading the team in the shortest format since then. The team management had also groomed the likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh to play lead roles alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the shortest format.

TOI understands that the BCCI and selectors had several rounds of discussions with Rohit and Kohli over the last two months about their white-ball future. It was conveyed to them that it might be difficult to accommodate both heavyweights in the T20I team. However, both players expressed a desire to play in the T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean this year.

Wisden picks 2023 men’s ODI team of the year, includes 7 Indians in the XI

It is learnt that the board has had second thoughts about Hardik’s ability to be a full-time, stable captain of the team because of his frequent injury breakdowns. Hardik is most likely to return for the IPL, in which he will be captaining Mumbai Indians, with Rohit playing under him.
…But star duo still not an automatic choice
According to sources, it has been made clear to Rohit and Kohli that this selection is in no way an assurance of a place in the T20 World Cup. Their fate depends on the kind of series they have against Afghanistan followed by the kind of form they exhibit in the IPL.
Rohit’s IPL record over the last five years has not been inspiring while Kohli has not hit top gear in the tournament in the last three years.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for the series while Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have been entrusted with spin duties alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, expectedly, has been rested too and Mohammed Shami has not yet recovered from his injury.
Ishan dropped, Jitesh now first wicketkeeper choice
The selectors have also dropped Ishan Kishan, who was seen as the premier wicketkeeper not too long ago. The team management, it is learnt, was not happy with how Ishan was responding to “challenging situations”. Ishan had expressed a desire to take a break from travelling with the team and refocus, which is why he was released from the Test team in South Africa.
The selectors are very impressed with Jitesh Sharma and want to give him a longer run with the wicketkeeping gloves.
KL Rahul, despite an impressive showing in Tests and ODIs, especially in the World Cup and Asia Cup, has not been considered for the T20I format yet.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG 3 Mita Awami League 07 01 2024
সন্দ্বীপে এবারও নৌকার মিতা
বাংলাদেশ
1704682408 photo
India’s T20I squad for Afghanistan series: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to T20I side after 14-month gap | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
14 Dol 4 Leaders Photo 7 01 2024
মঞ্জু-ইনু পরাজিত, সমঝোতার ৬ আসনের মধ্যে দুটি পেল শরিকরা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
taimur alam 750x563 1
দেড় শতাংশ ভোট পেয়ে তৈমুরের জামানত বাজেয়াপ্ত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 583972573017727

রাউজানে ২১তম বিশাল জসনে জুলুছ অনুষ্টিত

 images 31 2

এই খাবারগুলি খেলে শরীর থেকে খারাপ কোলেস্টেরল দূর করা সম্ভব হয়ে থাকে ৷ These Food will driven out bad cholesterol from body. – News18 Bangla

 Twitter Covid research 2

ভারতে করোনা সংক্রান্ত ট্যুইট বেড়েছে ১৯৫৮%, কারণ জানলে অবাক হবেন!– News18 Bangla

 wm Corrinne and Brett Giles Divided by Brexit Rules 31 08 2021

ব্রেক্সিটের গোলকধাঁধায় বিচ্ছিন্ন পরিবার, সমাধান অনিশ্চিত

 untitled 1 137

Include These Food Items to Your Regular Diet to Maintain Hemoglobin Levels

 innocent actor dead

Malayalam Actor Innocent Dies at 75

 1695076000 photo

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explains R Ashwin’s inclusion for Australia ODIs | Cricket News

 priyanka chopra 12

Priyanka Chopra Terms $2,00,000 Engagement Ring Her Most Cherished Jewellery

 wm CTGNEWS 2

ছোট বোনকে বাঁচাতে ৩ বোনের মৃত্যু : মা-বাবার পাশে মেয়র

 1666731540 photo

‘Virat Kohli should retire from T20Is’: Shoaib Akhtar gives bizarre advice after India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup | Cricket News